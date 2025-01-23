Ranji Trophy: How Rohit and others fared on return to domestic cricket

India’s Test captain, Rohit Sharma, was one of the key players expected to make a statement upon his return to domestic cricket. However, his performance in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy clash against Jammu & Kashmir was underwhelming. After a cautious start, Rohit’s innings ended in a disappointing fashion. Attempting to play a shot on the off side, he mistimed it, and the ball was easily caught by a fielder in the extra-coverage area. Rohit’s early dismissal comes amid ongoing criticism of his form, especially following India’s recent Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia. His decision to bench himself during the final Test against Australia, due to a lack of runs, raised eyebrows, adding to the scrutiny surrounding his recent performances. This Ranji Trophy match was a crucial opportunity for him to regain form, but his brief stay at the crease did not inspire confidence. ALSO READ: Former batter Michael Clarke inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Early Exit

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed with his performances in Australia, had high expectations surrounding his return to domestic cricket. However, the young opener’s innings for Mumbai against Jammu & Kashmir lasted only a few overs. Jaiswal was dismissed for just 3 runs, trapped leg-before-wicket by J&K’s Auqib Nabi. Despite his recent success on the international stage, the homecoming did not go as planned. Jaiswal's failure to capitalize on the opportunity to score big in domestic cricket raises concerns about his consistency. His early departure mirrored the struggles faced by other Indian Test players returning to Ranji Trophy action.

Shubman Gill's Brief Stay at the Crease

Shubman Gill, who often bats at number three for India, faced a similar fate in his match for Punjab against Karnataka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Opening the innings alongside Prabhsimran Singh, Gill was dismissed early, caught behind after scoring just 4 runs off 8 balls. Despite being a vital part of the Indian Test squad, Gill's outing in the Ranji Trophy was short-lived. His inability to contribute significantly will be a setback for the young batter, who had hoped to regain form in domestic cricket.

Rishabh Pant’s Struggles with the Bat

Rishabh Pant’s performance for Delhi against Saurashtra in Rajkot was another disappointing moment for the Indian players returning to the domestic fold. Pant, who has been a vital part of India’s Test side, struggled with the bat, scoring just 1 run off 10 balls. His dismissal was a reminder of how challenging it can be to perform under pressure, especially after a long break from domestic cricket. As one of India’s most aggressive batters, Pant will be eager to bounce back and regain his rhythm in the upcoming matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a new directive requiring all Indian international players who are not on national duty or injured to participate in domestic cricket. This initiative aims to help players regain form and address the team’s struggles in recent ODI and Test series, particularly against New Zealand and Australia. The early dismissals of India’s top players in the Ranji Trophy indicate the challenges they face in transitioning back to domestic cricket, but the BCCI hopes that continued participation in these competitions will provide the much-needed match practice to improve their overall performances.