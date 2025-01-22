Arshdeep becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I history

India’s star pacer Arshdeep Singh created history during India’s first T20I against England at Eden Gardens on Wednesday as he surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal to become India’s most successful bowler in T20I cricket. Arshdeep, after India decided to bowl first against England, removed Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in his first two overs to take his wicket tally in T20I cricket to 97, one more than Chahal’s 96 T20I wickets.

Most T20I wickets for India