Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Arshdeep becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I history

Arshdeep becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in T20I history

Arshdeep strikes twice in the first two overs against England in the first ODI at Eden Gardens to achieve the historic milestone

Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s star pacer Arshdeep Singh created history during India’s first T20I against England at Eden Gardens on Wednesday as he surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal to become India’s most successful bowler in T20I cricket. Arshdeep, after India decided to bowl first against England, removed Phil Salt and Ben Duckett in his first two overs to take his wicket tally in T20I cricket to 97, one more than Chahal’s 96 T20I wickets.
 
Most T20I wickets for India
 
Player Span Mat Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5
Arshdeep Singh 2022-2025 61* 97 04-Sep 17.8 8.27 12.9 2 -
YS Chahal 2016-2023 80 96 Jun-25 25.09 8.19 18.37 2 1
B Kumar 2012-2022 87 90 05-Apr 23.1 6.96 19.9 3 2
JJ Bumrah 2016-2024 70 89 03-Jul 17.74 6.27 16.95 - -
HH Pandya 2016-2025 110* 89 Apr-16 26.73 8.17 19.6 3 -
R Ashwin 2010-2022 65 72 04-Aug 23.22 6.9 20.16 2 -
Kuldeep Yadav 2017-2024 40 69 May-17 14.07 6.77 12.46 1 2
AR Patel 2015-2025 67* 65 03-Sep 22.64 7.31 18.56 - -
Ravi Bishnoi 2022-2025 38* 56 Apr-13 18.75 7.3 15.39 2 -
RA Jadeja 2009-2024 74 54 Mar-15 29.85 7.13 25.11 - -
Washington Sundar 2017-2024 52 47 Mar-15 23.48 6.87 20.48 - -
A Nehra 2009-2017 27 34 Mar-19 22.29 7.73 17.29 - -
SN Thakur 2018-2022 25 33 Apr-27 23.39 9.15 15.33 1 -
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ajinkya Rahane believes Rohit will bounce back strong after recent debacles

MI Cape Town edge closer to maiden SA20 playoffs after rain hits Kingsmead

Rohit headlines star-studded action as Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season resumes

ICC Rankings: Bumrah continues to be best Test bowler in latest rankings

Premium

India stars return to Ranji, but first-class cricket needs a booster shot

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamYuzvendra ChahalT20 cricket

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story