RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Will it be third win in a row for Virat?

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, RCB vs KKR: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Catch all the updates from that game here

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli wins toss, Bangalore to bowl first

 
The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (because Faf du Plessis will be playing as impact sub again) has won the toss and decided to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer upfront and candid

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: It’s that time of the day again

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Head to Head stats so far

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Live streaming and broadcast details

 
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR predicted playing 11

 
N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
Impact Substitute options: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination

 
There is no team that has changed their combination as many times as the Knight Riders. Chandrakant Pandit, who was picked from domestic cricket to coach an IPL team for the first time, is known for experimentation. But his experiments have failed to bore fruits so far. Changes are expected tonight as well. It is hard to pick the playing 11 right now. 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: RCB predicted playing 11

 
Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj. 
 
Impact Substitute options: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

 
The Bangalore side have been doing well when Faf du Plessis has only batted and played as an impact player and Virat Kohli has captained them. Dinesh Karthik has not been in the form that was expected of him before the start of the season. However, Harshal Patel finally looked in fine touch in the last game and it is good news for the team. The playing 11 would most likely remain the same that won against Rajasthan Royals in the day game last weekend. 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Bengaluru Weather Forecast

 
Rain is expected in Bengaluru tonight. The ground will remain under the clouds for the most part of the evening. The cloud cover will be 96% at around 07:00 pm IST. The humidity will be on the higher side tonight as well and therefore the chances of rain have increased. 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch Report

 
The pitch at Bengaluru is bearable in day games for the bowlers. In evening games, the bowlers, while sitting in the flight on their way to Bengaluru start thinking about how many runs they are going to go for in the next game. Yes, the pitch is that flat and batter friendly. 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss details

 
The toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Nitish Rana will take place at 07:00 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Match Details

 
Match Number- 36

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Bowlers ready to be roasted at the furnace again

 
But this season has been different for Banglaore as their bowlers have been able to pull heist after heist and their weakest point has turned into their strongest. Against this backdrop, they welcome the Knights from Kolkata to their den, the furnace of Chinnaswamy where bowlers get roasted day in and day out. 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score : It has been a poles apart story for both sides

 
Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team that has never won an IPL will be up against the Kolkata Knight Riders, that seems like the team which might not win IPL, at least for this season. The Knight Riders have not played two straight games with the same playing 11 and as a result, are struggling to find the right combination. This used to be the problem of Bangalore in previous seasons. 
 

RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Who will continue the streak?

 
It is going to be a battle between inexperienced, highly unstable and experimentative Kolkata Knight Riders against coming-of-age Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have looked like a disciplined side with all their superstars in Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Faf du Plessis firing all cylinders. Will they complete a hat-trick of wins or will the Kolkata side finally break their four-match losing streak?
 

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :Virat KohliIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight RidersFaf du PlessisSunil Narine

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

