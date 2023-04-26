RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023



Also Read: IPL 2023 RCB vs KKR preview: Experimental Kolkata meet stable Bangalore

Impact Substitute options: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat,

Impact Substitute options: Suyansh Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das,

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru here.

Impact Substitute options: Suyansh Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das

KKR predicted playing 11: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination: There is no team that has changed their combination as many times as the Knight Riders. Chandrakant Pandit, who was picked from domestic cricket to coach an IPL team for the first time, is known for experimentation. But his experiments have failed to bore fruits so far. Changes are expected tonight as well. It is hard to pick the playing 11 right now.

Impact Substitute options: Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

RCB predicted playing 11: Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination: The Bangalore side have been doing well when Faf du Plessis has only batted and played as an impact player and Virat Kohli has captained them. Dinesh Karthik has not been in the form that was expected of him before the start of the season. However, Harshal Patel finally looked in fine touch in the last game and it is good news for the team. The playing 11 would most likely remain the same that won against Rajasthan Royals in the day game last weekend.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Rain is expected in Bengaluru tonight. The ground will remain under the clouds for the most part of the evening. The cloud cover will be 96% at around 07:00 pm IST. The humidity will be on the higher side tonight as well and therefore the chances of rain have increased.

Pitch Report: The pitch at Bengaluru is bearable in day games for the bowlers. In evening games, the bowlers, while sitting in the flight on their way to Bengaluru start thinking about how many runs they are going to go for in the next game. Yes, the pitch is that flat and batter friendly.

Match Details:
Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Date: Wednesday, April 25, 2023
Series: Indian Premier League 2023
Match Number: 36

Toss: The toss between Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Nitish Rana will take place at 07:00 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is going to be a battle between inexperienced, highly unstable and experimentative Kolkata Knight Riders against coming-of-age Royal Challengers Bangalore. They have looked like a disciplined side with all their superstars in Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Faf du Plessis firing all cylinders. Will they complete a hat-trick of wins or will the Kolkata side finally break their four-match losing streak?