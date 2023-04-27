RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: In Jaipur, Dhoni aims to avenge Chepauk



RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, taking place at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur here. The match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports., Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana being able to land yorkers at will has somewhat solved the death overs problems for Dhoni. But the likes of Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh need to be more accurate., Chennai Super Kings would not look to change the playing combination which has won them back-to-back games against Hyderabad and Kolkata. Forced to play Ajinkya Rahane because of Ben Stokes' injury has turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Super Kings so far. Shivam Dube striking it well has meant that there is no need for Ambati Rayudu in the playing 11., Jason Holder, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder is also not being utilised as a batter properly. This is something that coach Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson need to work on if the West Indian finds a place in the playing 11 tonight., The Royals were found lagging against Bangalore in their previous game. Their finisher, Dhruv Jurel, wasn’t able to get the desired number of balls he needed to finish the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal slowing down after the powerplay is a huge problem, especially when Jos Buttler gets out early. In that case, there is no one to cover up the dot balls taken up by Jaiswal., It is likely to be cloudy most of the time during the match in Jaipur. The humidity will also move from the higher 30s to the lower 40s as the match progresses and chances of passing showers remain high. However, the match is unlikely to be disturbed by such weather. The temperature would range between 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius., This is going to be the second game at the Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur and taking the first game as a reference, it could once again be dominated by bowlers. It is not a pitch where the ball comes on the bat and shot-making is easy. It demands batters to settle down and then explore scoring opportunities., Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur , Time: 07:30 PM IST, Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023, Series- Indian Premier League 2023, Match Number- 37, The Chennai Super Kings lost their game against Rajasthan Royals at their own home in Chepauk. Now they visit the home of Royals at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur with an aim to avenge that loss. Will they be able to do so on a pitch which will favour the Royals’ spinner? , Read More