Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, RR vs CSK: After a defeat at their home in Chepauk, Chennai travel to the home of the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur to avenge that loss

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: In Jaipur, Dhoni aims to avenge Chepauk
6:01 PM Apr 23

RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Royals aiming to regain the top spot in the table

5:59 PM Apr 23

5:38 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 match

6:01 PM Apr 23

In Jaipur, Rajasthan Royals would look to regain the top spot in the IPL points table when they face the current leaders Chennai Super Kings. Away at Chepauk, the Royals defeated the Super Kings in a high-scoring thriller. It had gone till the last ball and Sandeep Sharma had held his nerves against MS Dhoni to deliver the win.
 

5:59 PM Apr 23

The Chennai Super Kings lost their game against Rajasthan Royals at their own home in Chepauk. Now they visit the home of Royals at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur with an aim to avenge that loss. Will they be able to do so on a pitch which will favour the Royals’ spinner? 
 

5:38 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, taking place at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

