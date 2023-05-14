RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Bangalore, Maxwell striking well

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023









RR vs RCB Toss, IPL 2023



The toss between Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis was won by the latter who decided to bat first at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. ,

Rajasthan Royals playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini,

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11,



Impact Substitute Options: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai,

RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur here : Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, For Bangalore, though it is their 12th game, so after this game they have two games remaining against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Therefore if they win this one, they would go to 12 points, and then have a chance of finishing at 16 points and getting into the playoffs.The toss between Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis was won by the latter who decided to bat first at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. , Post this game, Rajasthan will have only one game left to play and thus they must win it to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. After this game, the only match left for Rajasthan will be against Punjab Kings, who are also on 12 points. , The Indian Premier League will be just 10 matches away from finishing the league stage after this match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which will be the 60th of this season. , Read More