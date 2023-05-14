Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Bangalore, Maxwell striking well

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Bangalore, Maxwell striking well

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, RR vs RCB: The toss was won by the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis who decided to bat first on a dry pitch in Jaipur

BS Web Team New Delhi
RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up for Bangalore, Maxwell striking well

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023
4:22 PM May 23

4:22 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: KM Asif doing great

 
KM Asif has bowled brilliantly in his first two overs as he has not only taken a wicket but also given away only 11 runs. He has maintained his pace and cutters as his variation have been brilliant too.  
 

4:20 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 10 overs are done with and Bangalore march steadily

4:18 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: KM Asif got Kohli as the first wicket

4:17 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: A measured powerplay for Bangalore

4:16 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: But no wickets in the first five overs

4:16 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Best vs best

4:15 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Faf reaches his 4000 runs in IPL career

4:14 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: The set duo of Kohli and Faf bat well in the first two overs

4:13 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: And the game begins

4:10 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore playing 11

 
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
 
Impact Substitute Options: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai
 

4:10 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals playing 11

 
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Impact Substitute Options: Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini
 

4:09 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss details

 
The toss between Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis was won by the latter who decided to bat first at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. 
 

4:09 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Bangalore also must win to remain in the race

 
For Bangalore, though it is their 12th game, so after this game they have two games remaining against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. Therefore if they win this one, they would go to 12 points, and then have a chance of finishing at 16 points and getting into the playoffs. 
 

4:08 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Must win game for Rajasthan

 
Post this game, Rajasthan will have only one game left to play and thus they must win it to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. After this game, the only match left for Rajasthan will be against Punjab Kings, who are also on 12 points. 
 

4:08 PM May 23

RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: 60th match of the Indian Premier League this season

 
The Indian Premier League will be just 10 matches away from finishing the league stage after this match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, which will be the 60th of this season. 
 

4:06 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, taking place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur here. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Sanju Samson MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Faf du Plessis Andre Russell

First Published: May 14 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

