SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4: Starc removes Bavuma on 66; SA 65 away from win

SA vs AUS Live Score Update Day 4: Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 from Lord’s presents South Africa with a golden chance as they stand on the brink of history. After three gripping days of high-quality Test cricket, the Proteas find themselves just 69 runs away from clinching their first-ever WTC title, with eight wickets still in hand.

Resuming at 213/2, South Africa is in full control, thanks largely to a sublime century from Aiden Markram, who steered the chase with calm authority and crisp strokeplay. He, along with an injured but resolute Temba Bavuma, has helped South Africa recover from early hiccups and build a dominant position heading into the final day.

Australia, however, isn’t throwing in the towel just yet. Assistant coach Daniel Vettori admitted the task is tough but not impossible. “If we can get a couple of early wickets, who knows? But 8-69 is a serious challenge,” he said. The visitors will rely on Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood to exploit any early movement and stage a last-ditch fightback.

The pitch at Lord’s has slowed down, aiding the batters on Day 3, but morning conditions could offer something for the bowlers. With overcast skies expected, Australia will be hoping to make the most of it.

Can South Africa cross the finish line and claim their long-awaited piece of silverware? Or will Australia script a dramatic final-day comeback?

