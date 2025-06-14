Home / Cricket / News / SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4: Starc removes Bavuma on 66; SA 65 away from win
SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4: Starc removes Bavuma on 66; SA 65 away from win

The pitch at Lord's has slowed down, aiding the batters on Day 3, but morning conditions could offer something for the bowlers. With overcast skies expected, rain could also interrupt proceedings.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
SA vs AUS
ICC WTC 2025 Final: Live SA vs AUS Live Score Update Day 4

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
SA vs AUS Live Score Update Day 4: Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 from Lord’s presents South Africa with a golden chance as they stand on the brink of history. After three gripping days of high-quality Test cricket, the Proteas find themselves just 69 runs away from clinching their first-ever WTC title, with eight wickets still in hand.
 
Resuming at 213/2, South Africa is in full control, thanks largely to a sublime century from Aiden Markram, who steered the chase with calm authority and crisp strokeplay. He, along with an injured but resolute Temba Bavuma, has helped South Africa recover from early hiccups and build a dominant position heading into the final day.
 
Australia, however, isn’t throwing in the towel just yet. Assistant coach Daniel Vettori admitted the task is tough but not impossible. “If we can get a couple of early wickets, who knows? But 8-69 is a serious challenge,” he said. The visitors will rely on Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood to exploit any early movement and stage a last-ditch fightback.
 
The pitch at Lord’s has slowed down, aiding the batters on Day 3, but morning conditions could offer something for the bowlers. With overcast skies expected, Australia will be hoping to make the most of it.
 
Can South Africa cross the finish line and claim their long-awaited piece of silverware? Or will Australia script a dramatic final-day comeback?  Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here    South Africa vs Australia WTC 2025 final Day 4 live telecast:
 
The live telecast of Day 4 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Catch the English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.
 
SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE Streaming:
 
Catch all the live streaming action of Day 4 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final match on the JioHotstar app and website in India. 
 
Stay tuned for live updates of the Day 4 action of the ICC WTC 2025 Final between SA and AUS from Lord’s, London.

3:20 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: South Africa need 64 runs to win

Over summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; South Africa (2nd innings) 218/3 after 60 overs; Aiden Markram 106 (165), Titstan Stubbs 0 (5)
 
Australia need 7 wickets to win
 
Josh Hazlewood continues the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball from Josh to end the over
 
Ball 5- Josh goes down the leg and Stubbs bunts it to mid on for no run
 
Ball 4- Stubbs with another big defence. No run
 
Ball 3- LBW appeal against Stubbs but the ball is going down and the umpire stays unmoved. No run
 
Ball 2- Stubbs starts his innings with a straight block
 
Ball 1- Markram takes a single to deep backward point
 

3:14 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: South Africa need 65 runs to win

Over summary: 0 0 3 0 0 W; South Africa (2nd innings) 217/3 after 59 overs; Aiden Markram 104 (164), 
 
Australia need 7 wickets to win

Pat Cummins continues the attack

Ball 6- WICKET. Cummins provided what Australia were looking for, SA lose thier skipper Temba Bavuma on 66.
 
Ball 5- Bavuma with a stright bat defence. No run
 
Ball 4- Bavuma plays the ball straight to man at covers
 
Ball 3- Markram punches the ball to long off for three runs
 
Ball 2- Play and a miss for Markram. No run
 
Ball 1- Thats the first sign of the bounce and Markarm just defended himslef with high body block
 

3:09 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: South Africa need 68 runs to win

Over summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0 ; South Africa (2nd innings) 214/2 after 58 overs; Aiden Markram 102 (161), Temba Bavuma 66 (131)
 
Australia need 8 wickets to win
 
Josh Hazlewood comes back into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball maiden over from Josh
 
Ball 5- Bavuma defends the ball to short of cover for no run
 
Ball 4- Josh goes little in and Bavuma just stood still and blocked the ball. No run
 
Ball 3- Josh keeps his line to outside off and Bavuma leaves it for the keeper. No run
 
Ball 2- Almost same delivery from Josh and Bavuma moves his bat away. No run
 
Ball 1- Good outswing from Josh almost gets the outside ege of Bavuma's bat. No run
 

3:03 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: South Africa need 68 runs to win

Over summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0 ; South Africa (2nd innings) 214/2 after 57 overs; Aiden Markram 102 (161), Temba Bavuma 66 (125)
 
Australia need 8 wickets to win
 
Pat Cummins to open the strike on day 4
 
Ball 6- Dot ball from Pat to end the over
 
Ball 5- Solid block fromm Markram to start his day
 
Ball 4- Bavuma takes a single to open the scoring on day 4
 
Ball 3- Bavuma gets hit on his pads and Australia goes for a faint appeal. No damage for SA
 
Ball 2- Bavuma blocks the ball to mid on for no run
 
Ball 1- Pat goes full and Bavuma just defends it back for no run
 

2:55 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway

The day 4 of the ICC WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia is now underway.

2:45 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: London weather

The London weather for Saturday is predicted to be mostly sunny and fans can expect a great end to the ultimate Test.

2:40 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Big blow for Australia

Australia's hopes in the WTC Final 2025 took a hit as Steve Smith was ruled out after dislocating his right pinkie while attempting a catch at first slip on Day 3. The injury occurred during South Africa’s chase of 282 runs, and his absence weakens both Australia’s fielding and batting. Smith’s availability for the upcoming West Indies Test series is also now uncertain.

2:30 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Big record for Markram

SA players with hundred and wicket(s) in the same Test in England
  • Bruce Mitchell, The Oval, 1935
  • Graeme Pollock, Trent Bridge, 1965
  • Jacques Kallis, Old Trafford, 1998
  • Jacques Kallis, The Oval, 2012
  • Aiden Markram. Lord’s, 2025

2:20 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timing

The day 4 action of WTC 2025 final will resume at 3 PM IST, i.e., 40 mutes from now.

2:11 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SA scorecard after day 3

South Africa 2nd Inning
213-2 (56 ov) CRR:3.80
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Aiden Markram Not out 102 159 11 0 64.15
Ryan Rickelton c A Carey b M Starc 6 8 1 0 75
Wiaan Mulder c M Labuschagne b M Starc 27 50 5 0 54
Temba Bavuma (C) Not out 65 121 5 0 53.72
Extras 13 (b 8, Ib 3, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
Total 213 (2 wkts, 56 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mitchell Starc 9 0 53 2 0 5.89
Josh Hazlewood 13 0 43 0 0 3.31
Pat Cummins 10 0 36 0 1 3.6
Nathan Lyon 18 3 51 0 0 2.83
Beau Webster 4 0 11 0 1 2.75
Travis Head 2 0 8 0 0 4

2:00 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of day 4 of the ICC WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia. Proteas need only 69 runs to win and will try to finish the match in the first hour of the game itself. On the other hand, Australia need 8 wickets and will need a miraculous comeback to win the match. Stay tuned for all the updates.
First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News