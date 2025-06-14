SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 4: South Africa 69 runs away from maiden title
The pitch at Lord's has slowed down, aiding the batters on Day 3, but morning conditions could offer something for the bowlers. With overcast skies expected, rain could also interrupt proceedings.
SA vs AUS Live Score Update Day 4: Day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 from Lord’s presents South Africa with a golden chance as they stand on the brink of history. After three gripping days of high-quality Test cricket, the Proteas find themselves just 69 runs away from clinching their first-ever WTC title, with eight wickets still in hand.
Resuming at 213/2, South Africa is in full control, thanks largely to a sublime century from Aiden Markram, who steered the chase with calm authority and crisp strokeplay. He, along with an injured but resolute Temba Bavuma, has helped South Africa recover from early hiccups and build a dominant position heading into the final day.
Australia, however, isn’t throwing in the towel just yet. Assistant coach Daniel Vettori admitted the task is tough but not impossible. “If we can get a couple of early wickets, who knows? But 8-69 is a serious challenge,” he said. The visitors will rely on Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood to exploit any early movement and stage a last-ditch fightback.
The pitch at Lord's has slowed down, aiding the batters on Day 3, but morning conditions could offer something for the bowlers. With overcast skies expected, Australia will be hoping to make the most of it.
Can South Africa cross the finish line and claim their long-awaited piece of silverware? Or will Australia script a dramatic final-day comeback? Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here
Stay tuned for live updates of the Day 4 action of the ICC WTC 2025 Final between SA and AUS from Lord’s, London.
2:11 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: SA scorecard after day 3
|South Africa 2nd Inning
|213-2 (56 ov) CRR:3.80
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Aiden Markram
|Not out
|102
|159
|11
|0
|64.15
|Ryan Rickelton
|c A Carey b M Starc
|6
|8
|1
|0
|75
|Wiaan Mulder
|c M Labuschagne b M Starc
|27
|50
|5
|0
|54
|Temba Bavuma (C)
|Not out
|65
|121
|5
|0
|53.72
|Extras
|13 (b 8, Ib 3, w 0, nb 2, p 0)
|Total
|213 (2 wkts, 56 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|9
|0
|53
|2
|0
|5.89
|Josh Hazlewood
|13
|0
|43
|0
|0
|3.31
|Pat Cummins
|10
|0
|36
|0
|1
|3.6
|Nathan Lyon
|18
|3
|51
|0
|0
|2.83
|Beau Webster
|4
|0
|11
|0
|1
|2.75
|Travis Head
|2
|0
|8
|0
|0
|4
2:00 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 4 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 4 of the ICC WTC 2025 final between South Africa and Australia. Proteas need only 69 runs to win and will try to finish the match in the first hour of the game itself. On the other hand, Australia need 8 wickets and will need a miraculous comeback to win the match. Stay tuned for all the updates.
