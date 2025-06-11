SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa win the toss, opt to field first at Lord's

Defending champions Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, square off against South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, in what promises to be a compelling five-day contest. The ICC World Test Championship final begins today at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London—marking the venue’s debut as host of the WTC finale. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day.Defending champions Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, square off against South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, in what promises to be a compelling five-day contest.

Australia, aiming to retain the Test mace, have named a bold and experienced XI. Marnus Labuschagne will open alongside Usman Khawaja, while Cameron Green returns to bat at No. 3. The middle order is anchored by Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey, with Nathan Lyon handling spin duties. Cummins leads a formidable pace trio alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here South Africa, in their maiden WTC final, come in with momentum, having won seven consecutive Tests. Bavuma will open with Aiden Markram, backed by a dynamic middle order and a pace unit led by Rabada, Jansen and Ngidi, supported by spinner Keshav Maharaj. With history and legacy on the line, Lord’s is primed for a heavyweight Test clash.

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS Playing 11

SA Playing 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

AUS Playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final – LIVE Telecast:

The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Catch the English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final – LIVE Streaming:

Catch all the live streaming action of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Stay tuned for live updates of the ICC WTC 2025 Final between SA and AUS from Lord’s, London.