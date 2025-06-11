Home / Cricket / News / SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa win the toss, opt to field first at Lord's
SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: South Africa win the toss, opt to field first at Lord's

ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE UPDATES SA vs AUS: Australia will be looking to become the first team to ever defend their ICC WTC title in the history of the tournament

Aditya Kaushik Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
The ICC World Test Championship final begins today at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London—marking the venue’s debut as host of the WTC finale. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first on the day.  Defending champions Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, square off against South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, in what promises to be a compelling five-day contest.
 
Australia, aiming to retain the Test mace, have named a bold and experienced XI. Marnus Labuschagne will open alongside Usman Khawaja, while Cameron Green returns to bat at No. 3. The middle order is anchored by Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey, with Nathan Lyon handling spin duties. Cummins leads a formidable pace trio alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
 
South Africa, in their maiden WTC final, come in with momentum, having won seven consecutive Tests. Bavuma will open with Aiden Markram, backed by a dynamic middle order and a pace unit led by Rabada, Jansen and Ngidi, supported by spinner Keshav Maharaj. With history and legacy on the line, Lord’s is primed for a heavyweight Test clash.  Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here
 
ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS Playing 11 
SA Playing 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
 
AUS Playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
 
SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final – LIVE Telecast: 
The live telecast of the match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Catch the English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.
 
SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final – LIVE Streaming: 
Catch all the live streaming action of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Stay tuned for live updates of the ICC WTC 2025 Final between SA and AUS from Lord’s, London.

3:27 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 2 2 0 0 0 nb1 0; AUS 11/0 after 6 overs; Usman Khawaja 0 (19) Marnus Labuschagne 9 (18)
 
Jansen continues the attack

Ball 6 - Khawaja leaves the final delivery.
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single towards backward sq. leg. No ball
 
Ball 5 - Jansen consistent with the line and length too. Marnus leaves the outside off ball again.
 
Ball 4 - another good delivery as Marnus leaves it outside off stump again
 
Ball 3 - A block outside off this time.
 
Ball 2 - He collects another 2 runs towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Marnus drives it towards cover and takes a couple of runs.

3:22 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another maiden by Rabada!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 5/0 after 5 overs; Usman Khawaja 0 (18) Marnus Labuschagne 4 (12)
 
Rabada continues the attack and bowls another maiden over

3:18 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over

Over Summary: 0 0 nb 0 2 0 2; AUS 5/0 after 4 overs; Usman Khawaja 0 (12) Marnus Labuschagne 4 (12)
 
Jansen continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - 2 runs to end the over
 
Ball 5 - He leaves another outward delivery towards off stump.
 
Ball 4 - Marnus gets off the mark as he gets a couple of runs towards backward sq. leg.
 
Ball 3 - A no ball is followed by a leave outside off stump this time.
 
Ball 2 - A mild LBW shout as the ball hits the pads but outside leg stump.
 
Ball 1 - Marnus blocks the first delivery again. He's at his shouting best at the moment!

3:12 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 maidens to start with!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 0/0 after 3 overs; Usman Khawaja 0 (12) Marnus Labuschagne 0 (6)
 
Rabada continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with another leave.
 
Ball 5 - A block by Khawaja 
 
Ball 4 - Rabada maintaining his line and length outside off stump at the moment
 
Ball 3 - He leaves the outside off delivery again.
 
Ball 2 - Dot ball
 
Ball 1 - A block by Khawaja towards back point. No run.

3:08 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another maiden by Jansen!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 0/0 after 2 overs; Usman Khawaja 0 (6) Marnus Labuschagne 0 (6)
 
Marco Jansen continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Marnus ends the over with a brilliant outswinger that whizzes past his bat.
 
Ball 5 - Another block by the opener.
 
Ball 4 - Marnus blocks the inward delivery straight towards the bowler.
 
Ball 3 - A leave outside off stump this time.
 
Ball 2 - A straight hit fielded well by Bavuma who stops the single.
 
Ball 1 - Marnus blocks the first delivery coming onto him.

3:03 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over from Rabada!

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; AUS 0/0 after 1 over; Usman Khawaja 0 (6) Marnus Labuschagne 0 (0)
 
Kagiso Rabada begins the attack
 
Ball 6 - He hits it towards point but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 5 - Khawaja not interested in the outside off deliveries. Leaves another one.
 
Ball 4 - Another leave on the ball going just outside the off stump
 
Ball 3 - A block this time towards mid on. No run.
 
Ball 2 - He leaves the wide ball outside leg stump this time.
 
Ball 1 - Khawaja is beaten by the outswinging delivery just outside off stump.

2:53 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Teams out on the field!

Both sides are out on the ground as the national anthems get underway!

2:45 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the first ball as the anticipation builds up at the home of cricket!

2:34 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Temba Bavuma wins the toss!

South Africa skipper has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Aussies in the final

2:24 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: A first in an ICC final!

Both Australia and South Africa are meeting each other for the first time in a senior ICC final event which makes it that much more exciting. Can the Proteas get the better of the mighty Aussies in the ultimate Test? Only time will tell.

2:10 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Toss timing

The toss for the ICC WTC 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia at Lord's, London, will take place at 2:30 PM IST, i.e, 20 minutes from now.

2:00 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Australia playing 11

1:55 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: South Africa playing 11

1:45 PM

ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of day 1 of the ICC WTC 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia from Lord's, London. While the Aussies are eying their second consecutive WTC title, the Proteas are looking for their first ICC trophy since 1998. But which of these two will succeed after the five-day marathon? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

