SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: Test supremacy on line; toss at 2:30 PM IST

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The ICC World Test Championship final begins today, Wednesday, 11 June 2025, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London—marking the venue’s debut as host of the WTC finale. Defending champions Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, square off against South Africa, captained by Temba Bavuma, in what promises to be a compelling five-day contest.
Australia, aiming to retain the Test mace, have named a bold and experienced XI. Marnus Labuschagne will open alongside Usman Khawaja, while Cameron Green returns to bat at No. 3. The middle order is anchored by Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster and Alex Carey, with Nathan Lyon handling spin duties. Cummins leads a formidable pace trio alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
South Africa, in their maiden WTC final, come in with momentum, having won seven consecutive Tests. Bavuma will open with Aiden Markram, backed by a dynamic middle order and a pace unit led by Rabada, Jansen and Ngidi, supported by spinner Keshav Maharaj. With history and legacy on the line, Lord’s is primed for a heavyweight Test clash. Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here
ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS Playing 11
SA Playing 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
AUS Playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final – LIVE Toss:
The coin toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Australia captain Pat Cummins will take place at 2:30 pm IST today (11 June).
2:00 PM
1:55 PM
1:45 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 1 of the ICC WTC 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia from Lord's, London. While the Aussies are eying their second consecutive WTC title, the Proteas are looking for their first ICC trophy since 1998. But which of these two will succeed after the five-day marathon? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:46 PM IST