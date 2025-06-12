SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: Bavuma-Bedingham bat on for South Africa

On Day 1 of the match, South Africa, bowling first after winning the toss, put up a clinical show with the help of their pacers, especially Rabada, who claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul to bundle Australia out for just 212. The situation for the defending champions could have been worse if Steven Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) had not scored fighting half-centuries to keep Australia in the match. ALSO READ: Rabada shines in WTC Final, surpasses Allan Donald's Test wicket tally However, the Proteas couldn't take advantage of the good bowling display as a top order meltdown courtesy of an Aussie bowling masterclass saw them end Day 1 on 43/4 with batters struggling to post runs on the board. David Bedingham and skipper Temba Bavuma remain unbeaten and will resume on Day 2, hoping to stabilize the innings. The live action of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final will continue on Thursday, June 12, with Temba Bavuma-led South Africa looking to increase the pressure on the defending champions, Australia.On Day 1 of the match, South Africa, bowling first after winning the toss, put up a clinical show with the help of their pacers, especially Rabada, who claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul to bundle Australia out for just 212. The situation for the defending champions could have been worse if Steven Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) had not scored fighting half-centuries to keep Australia in the match.However, the Proteas couldn't take advantage of the good bowling display as a top order meltdown courtesy of an Aussie bowling masterclass saw them end Day 1 on 43/4 with batters struggling to post runs on the board.David Bedingham and skipper Temba Bavuma remain unbeaten and will resume on Day 2, hoping to stabilize the innings.

SA 1st innings Scorecard after Day 1:

South Africa 1st Innings after Day 1 43-4 (22 ov) CRR:1.95 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Aiden Markram b M Starc 0 6 0 0 0 Ryan Rickelton c U Khawaja b M Starc 16 23 3 0 69.57 Wiaan Mulder b P Cummins 6 44 0 0 13.64 Temba Bavuma (C) Not out 3 37 0 0 8.11 Tristan Stubbs b J Hazlewood 2 13 0 0 15.38 David Bedingham Not out 8 9 2 0 88.89 Extras 8 (b 0, Ib 8, w 0, nb 0, p 0) Total 43 (4 wkts, 22 Ov) Yet to Bat Kyle Verreynne,Marco Jansen,Keshav Maharaj,Kagiso Rabada,Lungisani Ngidi Fall of Wickets 0-1(Aiden Markram 0.6),19-2(Ryan Rickelton 8.4),25-3(Wiaan Mulder 15.2),30-4(Tristan Stubbs 20.2) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Mitchell Starc 7 3 10 2 0 0 1.43 Josh Hazlewood 7 3 10 1 0 0 1.43 Pat Cummins 7 3 14 1 0 0 2 Nathan Lyon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE Telecast:

The live telecast of Day 2 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final will be available on the Star Sports Network. Catch the English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE Streaming:

Catch all the live streaming action of Day 2 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

