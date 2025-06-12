SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: Bavuma-Bedingham bat on for South Africa

The live action of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final will continue on Thursday, June 12, with Temba Bavuma-led South Africa looking to increase the pressure on the defending champions, Australia. On Day 1 of the match, South Africa, bowling first after winning the toss, put up a clinical show with the help of their pacers, especially Rabada, who claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul to bundle Australia out for just 212. The situation for the defending champions could have been worse if Steven Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) had not scored fighting half-centuries to keep Australia in the match.
However, the Proteas couldn't take advantage of the good bowling display as a top order meltdown courtesy of an Aussie bowling masterclass saw them end Day 1 on 43/4 with batters struggling to post runs on the board. David Bedingham and skipper Temba Bavuma remain unbeaten and will resume on Day 2, hoping to stabilize the innings.
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 2 0 0 0 1 1; SA 59/4 after 25 overs; Bedingham 12 (22) Temba Bavuma 15 (48)
Josh Hazlewood continues the attack
Ball 6 - Bavuma ends the over with a quick single.
Ball 5 - A single again towards square this time.
Ball 4 - He hits it towards covers but straight to the fielder.
Ball 3 - A block towards the bowler again.
Ball 2 - He blocks the next delivery.
Ball 1 - A couple of runs by Bedingham this time
3:14 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Bavuma shows intent!
Over Summary: 4 1 0 1 4 0; SA 55/4 after 24 overs; Bedingham 9 (17) Temba Bavuma 14 (47)
Josh Hazlewood continues the attack
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a block on the yorker.
Ball 5 - Bavuma gets FOUR again towards point this time.
Ball 4 - A single to give Bavuma the strike.
Ball 3 - Bedingham misses the outside off ball this time.
Ball 2 - He takes a single towards mid on.
Ball 1 - Bavuma hits FOUR towards covers.
3:10 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Maiden over from Hazlewood!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; SA 45/4 after 24 overs; Bedingham 8 (15) Temba Bavuma 5 (43)
Josh Hazlewood continues the attack
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave outside off stump.
Ball 5 - He blocks the delivery straight towards the bowler this time.
Ball 4 - Another leave by Bedingham.
Ball 3 - An edge of the pads but it falls short of the slips.
Ball 2 - He blocks the next delivery coming onto him.
Ball 1 - Bedingham leaves the first ball outside off stump.
3:04 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: 2 runs from the 1st over of the day!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 2; SA 45/4 after 23 overs; Bedingham 8 (9) Temba Bavuma 5 (43)
Mitchell Starc continues the attack
Ball 6 - He takes a couple of runs from a misfield from Labuschagne.
Ball 5 - Bavuma leaves the outside off delivery this time.
Ball 4 - A block by the skipper this time.
Ball 3 - A hit towards back point but straight to the fielder this time.
Ball 2 - He tries to drive the outside off delivery but fails to do so.
Ball 1 - An inside edge from Bavuma but no run.
2:57 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 begins!
Action begins as the players get on the field at Lord's cricket ground.
2:48 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Bavuma targeted with full deliveries!
Aussie pacers have been bowling full to SA skipper Temba bavuma, knowing full well that the batter is good with sort deliveries. However, Bavuma has managed to tackle them so far. Will he be the key to a batting revival on the day?
2:40 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 20 minutes away from the first ball on Day 2 at the home of cricket - Lord's. Will be interesting to see how the SA batters tackle the pressure from the Aussies today.
2:24 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Rabada's historic fifer!
Kagiso Rabada's fifer did the job for South Africa on Day 1, restricting AUS to 212. Rabada is now South Africa's 4th highest wicket taker in Tests. The pitch clearly has a lot for the bowlers as well which saw the first day churning out 14 wickets.
2:13 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Aussie pacers doing the job!
Mitchell Starc and Josh hazlewood were a tough duo to handle on the opening day of the Test, as Starc went on to take Markam out in the first over on a duck which sort of ratled the top order in terms of what's expected from the opponents on the day. Hazelwood too took 2 scalps of his own, limiting the Proteas to the least amount of runs as they could've done.
2:07 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Bavuma and co. looking to comeback!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of ICC WTC 2025 Final between Australia and South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Temba Bavuma and his side have had a bad start to their innings, losing 4 wickets on just 43 runs and would be looking to start the day with some resilient and focused batting. Australia on the other hand have comeback from a timid batting display that saw them get bundled out for 212 as well.