SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 2: SA batters eyeing comeback; Action begins at 3 PM
ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE UPDATES Day 2: After a brilliant Day 1 with the ball, Temba Bavuma and company will aim to tighten their grip over the defending champions with the bat on Thursday
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The live action of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final will continue on Thursday, June 12, with Temba Bavuma-led South Africa looking to increase the pressure on the defending champions, Australia. On Day 1 of the match, South Africa, bowling first after winning the toss, put up a clinical show with the help of their pacers, especially Rabada, who claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul to bundle Australia out for just 212. The situation for the defending champions could have been worse if Steven Smith (66) and Beau Webster (72) had not scored fighting half-centuries to keep Australia in the match.
SA 1st innings Scorecard after Day 1:
|South Africa 1st Innings after Day 1
|43-4 (22 ov) CRR:1.95
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Aiden Markram
|b M Starc
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Rickelton
|c U Khawaja b M Starc
|16
|23
|3
|0
|69.57
|Wiaan Mulder
|b P Cummins
|6
|44
|0
|0
|13.64
|Temba Bavuma (C)
|Not out
|3
|37
|0
|0
|8.11
|Tristan Stubbs
|b J Hazlewood
|2
|13
|0
|0
|15.38
|David Bedingham
|Not out
|8
|9
|2
|0
|88.89
|Extras
|8 (b 0, Ib 8, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|43 (4 wkts, 22 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Kyle Verreynne,Marco Jansen,Keshav Maharaj,Kagiso Rabada,Lungisani Ngidi
|Fall of Wickets
|0-1(Aiden Markram 0.6),19-2(Ryan Rickelton 8.4),25-3(Wiaan Mulder 15.2),30-4(Tristan Stubbs 20.2)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|7
|3
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1.43
|Josh Hazlewood
|7
|3
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1.43
|Pat Cummins
|7
|3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Nathan Lyon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast of Day 2 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final will be available on the Star Sports Network. Catch the English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.
SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE Streaming:
Catch all the live streaming action of Day 2 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Stay tuned for live updates of day 2 action of the ICC WTC 2025 Final between SA and AUS from Lord’s, London.
2:13 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Aussie pacers doing the job!
Mitchell Starc and Josh hazlewood were a tough duo to handle on the opening day of the Test, as Starc went on to take Markam out in the first over on a duck which sort of ratled the top order in terms of what's expected from the opponents on the day. Hazelwood too took 2 scalps of his own, limiting the Proteas to the least amount of runs as they could've done.
2:07 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 2 LIVE UPDATES: Bavuma and co. looking to comeback!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of ICC WTC 2025 Final between Australia and South Africa at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Temba Bavuma and his side have had a bad start to their innings, losing 4 wickets on just 43 runs and would be looking to start the day with some resilient and focused batting. Australia on the other hand have comeback from a timid batting display that saw them get bundled out for 212 as well.
Action to begin at 3 PM.
First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 2:03 PM IST