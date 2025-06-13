SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3: SA, AUS look to create history; action resumes 3 PM

SA vs AUS Live Score Update Day 3: Just three days into the match and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 is already on a knife-edge, with both teams having the opportunity to secure the win and the WTC mace, with two days still to go in the match. By the time of stumps on Day 2, Australia were batting at 144 for 8, with a 218-run lead already in their account. The defending champions will try to take their total past 250 and even close to 300, to walk into the final innings of the match with a psychological advantage. On the other hand, South Africa will try to take the remaining two wickets as quickly as possible, then put on a sensible batting show to chase the total and secure their first ICC trophy since 1998.
Earlier on Day 2, Australia dominated the game early by bundling out Proteas’ first innings for just 138, thanks to skipper Pat Cummins’ brilliant spell of 6 for 28, giving them a 74-run lead in the first innings. Proteas came back stronger with the ball in the second innings and reduced Australia to 73 for 7 at one point before Alex Carey (43) added a clinical 61 runs for the eighth wicket with Mitchell Starc (16 not out) to get Australia out of trouble. Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here
Scorecard: Australia (2nd Innings)
Australia 2nd Inning
144-8 (40 ov) CRR:3.60
Batter
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Marnus Labuschagne
c K Verreynne b M Jansen
22
64
2
0
34.38
Usman Khawaja
c K Verreynne b K Rabada
6
23
0
0
26.09
Cameron Green
c PWA Mulder b K Rabada
0
2
0
0
0
Steven Smith
lbw b L Ngidi
13
25
1
0
52
Travis Head
b PWA Mulder
9
18
1
0
50
Beau Webster
lbw b L Ngidi
9
11
1
0
81.82
Alex Carey (WK)
lbw b K Rabada
43
50
5
0
86
Pat Cummins (C)
b L Ngidi
6
5
1
0
120
Mitchell Starc
Not out
16
47
0
0
34.04
Nathan Lyon
Not out
1
4
0
0
25
Extras
19 (b 4, Ib 6, w 0, nb 9, p 0)
Total
144 (8 wkts, 40 Ov)
Yet to Bat
Josh Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
28-1(Usman Khawaja 10.2),28-2(Cameron Green 10.4),44-3(Marnus Labuschagne 17.5),48-4(Steven Smith 18.5),64-5(Beau Webster 22.6),66-6(Travis Head 23.4),73-7(Pat Cummins 24.5),134-8(Alex Carey 38.2)
Bowler
O
M
R
W
NB
WD
ECO
Kagiso Rabada
11
0
44
3
5
0
4
Marco Jansen
12
3
31
1
3
0
2.58
Wiaan Mulder
6
0
14
1
1
0
2.33
Lungisani Ngidi
9
0
35
3
0
0
3.89
Keshav Maharaj
2
0
10
0
0
0
5
SA vs AUS Day3 ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast of Day 3 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Catch the English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.
SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final LIVE Streaming:
Catch all the live streaming action of Day 3 of the SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Stay tuned for live updates of the Day 3 action of the ICC WTC 2025 Final between SA and AUS from Lord’s, London.
2:30 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timing
The live action of the day 3 of the ICC WTC 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia will resume at 3 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now.
2:20 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 2 summary
Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 was a gripping rollercoaster, with 14 wickets falling and the match delicately poised. Australia began the day strongly, led by captain Pat Cummins, who claimed a sensational six-wicket haul — reaching the milestone of 300 Test wickets — to bowl out South Africa and secure a 74-run first-innings lead.
However, South Africa roared back with the ball. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi shared six wickets between them to leave Australia reeling at 73/7 in their second innings. Just when it looked like the Proteas might seize full control, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc stitched together a vital 61-run partnership for the eighth wicket. That stand ended late in the day, though Starc was handed a lifeline when Marco Jansen dropped a tough chance in the final over.
At stumps, Australia led by 218 runs — a potentially match-defining advantage on a deteriorating pitch. With the game swinging wildly and momentum constantly shifting, Day 3 promises more drama in this tightly-contested final.
2:10 PM
2:01 PM
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 3 of the ICC WTC 2025 final match between South Africa and Australia. Today, Proteas will look to end Aussies ' lower-order resistance before heading into the final innings to secure the win with a successful case, while Pat Cummins and company will aim to replicate their bowling performance of the first innings and see their second consecutive WTC title. But which of these two teams will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.