SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3: SA, AUS look to create history; action resumes 3 PM

SA vs AUS Live Score Update Day 3: Just three days into the match and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 is already on a knife-edge, with both teams having the opportunity to secure the win and the WTC mace, with two days still to go in the match. By the time of stumps on Day 2, Australia were batting at 144 for 8, with a 218-run lead already in their account. The defending champions will try to take their total past 250 and even close to 300, to walk into the final innings of the match with a psychological advantage. On the other hand, South Africa will try to take the remaining two wickets as quickly as possible, then put on a sensible batting show to chase the total and secure their first ICC trophy since 1998.

Check WTC final South Africa vs australia full scorecard here Earlier on Day 2, Australia dominated the game early by bundling out Proteas’ first innings for just 138, thanks to skipper Pat Cummins’ brilliant spell of 6 for 28, giving them a 74-run lead in the first innings. Proteas came back stronger with the ball in the second innings and reduced Australia to 73 for 7 at one point before Alex Carey (43) added a clinical 61 runs for the eighth wicket with Mitchell Starc (16 not out) to get Australia out of trouble.

Scorecard: Australia (2nd Innings) Australia 2nd Inning 144-8 (40 ov) CRR:3.60 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Marnus Labuschagne c K Verreynne b M Jansen 22 64 2 0 34.38 Usman Khawaja c K Verreynne b K Rabada 6 23 0 0 26.09 Cameron Green c PWA Mulder b K Rabada 0 2 0 0 0 Steven Smith lbw b L Ngidi 13 25 1 0 52 Travis Head b PWA Mulder 9 18 1 0 50 Beau Webster lbw b L Ngidi 9 11 1 0 81.82 Alex Carey (WK) lbw b K Rabada 43 50 5 0 86 Pat Cummins (C) b L Ngidi 6 5 1 0 120 Mitchell Starc Not out 16 47 0 0 34.04 Nathan Lyon Not out 1 4 0 0 25 Extras 19 (b 4, Ib 6, w 0, nb 9, p 0) Total 144 (8 wkts, 40 Ov) Yet to Bat Josh Hazlewood Fall of Wickets 28-1(Usman Khawaja 10.2),28-2(Cameron Green 10.4),44-3(Marnus Labuschagne 17.5),48-4(Steven Smith 18.5),64-5(Beau Webster 22.6),66-6(Travis Head 23.4),73-7(Pat Cummins 24.5),134-8(Alex Carey 38.2) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Kagiso Rabada 11 0 44 3 5 0 4 Marco Jansen 12 3 31 1 3 0 2.58 Wiaan Mulder 6 0 14 1 1 0 2.33 Lungisani Ngidi 9 0 35 3 0 0 3.89 Keshav Maharaj 2 0 10 0 0 0 5

