SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3: SA, AUS look to create history; action resumes 3 PM
SA vs AUS Live Score Update Day 3: Both South Africa and Australia will have the chance to seal the WTC 2025 mace on Day 3 of the final today
|Australia 2nd Inning
|144-8 (40 ov) CRR:3.60
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c K Verreynne b M Jansen
|22
|64
|2
|0
|34.38
|Usman Khawaja
|c K Verreynne b K Rabada
|6
|23
|0
|0
|26.09
|Cameron Green
|c PWA Mulder b K Rabada
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Steven Smith
|lbw b L Ngidi
|13
|25
|1
|0
|52
|Travis Head
|b PWA Mulder
|9
|18
|1
|0
|50
|Beau Webster
|lbw b L Ngidi
|9
|11
|1
|0
|81.82
|Alex Carey (WK)
|lbw b K Rabada
|43
|50
|5
|0
|86
|Pat Cummins (C)
|b L Ngidi
|6
|5
|1
|0
|120
|Mitchell Starc
|Not out
|16
|47
|0
|0
|34.04
|Nathan Lyon
|Not out
|1
|4
|0
|0
|25
|Extras
|19 (b 4, Ib 6, w 0, nb 9, p 0)
|Total
|144 (8 wkts, 40 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Josh Hazlewood
|Fall of Wickets
|28-1(Usman Khawaja 10.2),28-2(Cameron Green 10.4),44-3(Marnus Labuschagne 17.5),48-4(Steven Smith 18.5),64-5(Beau Webster 22.6),66-6(Travis Head 23.4),73-7(Pat Cummins 24.5),134-8(Alex Carey 38.2)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Kagiso Rabada
|11
|0
|44
|3
|5
|0
|4
|Marco Jansen
|12
|3
|31
|1
|3
|0
|2.58
|Wiaan Mulder
|6
|0
|14
|1
|1
|0
|2.33
|Lungisani Ngidi
|9
|0
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3.89
|Keshav Maharaj
|2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|5
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timing
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 2 summary
Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 was a gripping rollercoaster, with 14 wickets falling and the match delicately poised. Australia began the day strongly, led by captain Pat Cummins, who claimed a sensational six-wicket haul — reaching the milestone of 300 Test wickets — to bowl out South Africa and secure a 74-run first-innings lead.
However, South Africa roared back with the ball. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi shared six wickets between them to leave Australia reeling at 73/7 in their second innings. Just when it looked like the Proteas might seize full control, Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc stitched together a vital 61-run partnership for the eighth wicket. That stand ended late in the day, though Starc was handed a lifeline when Marco Jansen dropped a tough chance in the final over.
At stumps, Australia led by 218 runs — a potentially match-defining advantage on a deteriorating pitch. With the game swinging wildly and momentum constantly shifting, Day 3 promises more drama in this tightly-contested final.
ICC WTC Final 2025 SA vs AUS, Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:01 PM IST