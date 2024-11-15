SA vs IND: Most sixes hit in an innings by Team India in T20 cricket

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

While opener Abhishek Sharma scored 4 sixes before being sent back to the pavilion, Samson and Tilak went on to score 9 and 10 sixes respectively on the night to reach the feat.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:58 PM IST
Team India batters ran riot in Johannesburg as they scored a total of 23 sixes in their innings during the 4th T20I against South Africa on November 15.
 
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma left the Protea bowlers gasping for air in the middle as they fired the visitors to a mammoth total of 283/1 in their 20 overs. Their previous record for the most sixes hit in an innings in T20 cricket was 22 sixes against Bangladesh back in 2022.
 
Samson and Tilak's fiery hundreds breached that mark as they went on to score 23 sixes in the innings to reach the highest total ever scored at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg as well.  While opener Abhishek Sharma scored 4 sixes before being sent back to the pavilion, Samson and Tilak went on to score 9 and 10 sixes respectively on the night to reach the feat.
 
Most sixes in an innings by India in T20 cricket
Opponent 6s
South Africa, 2024 23
Bangladesh, 2024 22
Sri Lanka, 2017 21
 
First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

