Sachin Tendulkar makes strategic investment in Indian Street Premier League

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a strategic investment into the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) on Saturday, January 13. He will be advising and shaping the format of this innovative new T10 cricket league as a core committee member.

Tendulkar in a press release said, “The ISPL is envisioned to be a celebration of cricket. My involvement in ISPL is reflective of my journey which takes me back to my roots. Before graduating to the season ball, I honed my skills in matches played with tennis balls and I am sure the ISPL will give many aspiring cricket enthusiasts a similar opportunity.”

“The exciting format of ISPL formalises a form of cricket which is much played across all age groups. I am looking forward to bringing my experience to the table and contributing to the evolution of this format and the league,” he added.