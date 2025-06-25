Salman Khan joins ISPL as owner of Delhi franchise, boosting league power
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s first-ever tennis-ball T10 cricket series, has made headlines again after Season 2 smashed viewership records with over 28 million television viewers and a remarkable 47% growth from its debut year. Riding the wave of this success, the league has expanded with a brand-new franchise in New Delhi, owned by Bollywood icon Salman Khan.
Season 2 wasn’t just about numbers, it turned into a nationwide celebration of sport and entertainment, drawing fans from all demographics. Industry legends including Sachin Tendulkar, minister and ACC member Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale, and league commissioner Suraj Samat spearhead the committee, aiming to unite grassroots talent with professional opportunities.
“The love and support from fans in Seasons 1 and 2 have been incredible,” commented Sachin Tendulkar. “We’re thrilled that the addition of a New Delhi team will attract even more support and inspire players.” Ashish Shelar added, “Our growth across both broadcast and digital formats is a true testament to ISPL’s vision. And Salman Khan’s entry takes it to the next level.” Echoing this excitement, Minal Kale said the league’s popularity is undeniable, with over 4.2 million player registrations and the superstar’s entry promising a huge Season 3 surge. Salman looking forward to Season 3
Salman Khan expressed his enthusiasm: “Cricket pulses in every Indian street. ISPL captures that energy, spotlighting grassroots players and empowering their dreams. Season 3 is just the beginning, fans can look forward to more stories, passion, and connection.”
Plans are underway for another franchise in Ahmedabad, featuring another celebrity owner. Season 2 champions Majhi Mumbai headlined a cast of emerging talents, Abhishek Dalhor, Sagar Ali, Rajat Mundhe, Ketan Mhatre, Jagannath Sarkar, and Fardeen Kazi, with Dalhor even earning a net-bowling spot at IPL’s Kolkata Knight Riders.
ISPL Season 3 will ramp up the excitement with trials across 101 cities, offering a grander, more electrifying showcase of cricket-meets-music. As Suraj Samat puts it, “We’re set for more action, dreams turned reality, and reasons for fans to cheer louder than ever.”
