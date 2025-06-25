West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Playing 11, toss time and live streaming

The opening match of the three-Test series between West Indies and Australia is scheduled to be held at Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25. This contest marks the start of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle for both sides.

The West Indies continue to face challenges in Test cricket and haven’t claimed a series win since their 2023 triumph over Zimbabwe. A significant change comes with Roston Chase being appointed the new Test captain, replacing Kraigg Brathwaite. With the team still in a transitional phase in the longest format, the series presents another stern test for the Caribbean outfit.

On the other hand, Australia, currently ranked No. 1 in Test cricket, come into the series with strong momentum. Despite a tough defeat to South Africa in the previous WTC final, the Pat Cummins-led side has won its last three Test series and will aim to begin the new cycle on a dominant note. The two teams last faced each other in a two-match Test series in Australia, which ended in a 1-1 draw. That series included a historic win for West Indies at The Gabba, where Shamar Joseph's memorable bowling performance broke Australia's stronghold at the venue. The West Indies will now look to draw inspiration from that victory and aim for another landmark result on home soil.

West Indies vs Australia Playing 11 for 1st Test West Indies Playing 11: Kraigg Brathwaite, Brandon King, John Campbell, Shai Hope(w), Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase(c), Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales Australia Playing 11: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood West Indies vs Australia head-to-head in Test series Matches played: 120 West Indies won: 33 Australia won: 61 Drawn: 25 Squads of both the teams West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Shai Hope(w), Keacy Carty, John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase(c), Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Tevin Imlach, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne

West Indies vs Australia 1st Test Playing 11, WI vs AUS live toss time, live streaming and telecast When will the Australia vs West Indies 1st Test take place? The first Test between Australia and West Indies will begin on June 25. What is the venue of the West Indies vs Australia 1st Test?

Kensington Oval stadium in Barbados will host the WI vs AUS 1st Test match. At what time will the Australia vs West Indies 1st Test begin? Australia vs West Indies 1st Test will begin at 7:30 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). At what time will the West Indies vs Australia live toss take place on June 25? The live toss for the first Test between Australia’s Pat Cummins and West Indies’ Roston Chase will take place at 7 PM IST on June 25. Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs West Indies 1st Test in India?