Home / Cricket / News / Samoan batter Visser sets new T20I world record with 39 runs in 1 over

Samoan batter Visser sets new T20I world record with 39 runs in 1 over

Visser hammered pacer Nalin Nipiko for six sixes in an over, including three no-balls. The 28-year-old right-handed batter was playing in only his third T20I and made 132 off 62 balls.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:35 PM IST
Samoa middle-order batter Darius Visser on Tuesday set a new world record for most runs in an over in T20Is, accumulating 39 against Vanuatu in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in the capital city of Apia.

Visser hammered pacer Nalin Nipiko for six sixes in an over that also included three no balls.

The 28-year-old right-handed batter was playing in only his third T20I, and made 132 off 62 balls with five fours and 14 sixes.

Previously, there were five occasions when a bowler conceded 36 runs in an over and they were Stuart Broad (2007), Akila Dananjaya (2021), Karim Jannat (2024), Kamran Khan (2024) and Azmatullah Omarzai (2024).

Visser is the first Samoan batter to score a hundred in this format, and his knock guided the side to a competitive 174 all out.

In fact, the next highest score in Samoa innings was 16 by captain Caleb Jasmat.

In reply, Vanuatu gave a strong chase but ended up at 164 for nine, losing the match by 10 runs.

Opener Nipiko nearly amended his waywardness with the ball with a 73 off 52 balls with six fours and three sixes.

He had good support from skipper Joshua Rasu (23 off 14 balls) and Tim Cutler (21 off 11 balls) but Vanuatu fell short.


Topics :Cricket

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

