Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal set to be released from India squad for Irani Cup

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 8:41 AM IST
Premier middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Yash Dayal are set to be released from the Indian team for the Irani Cup in case they are not selected in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting September 27 in Kanpur.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the Rest of India squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, which will take on reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in Lucknow from October 1-5.

"Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur," said the BCCI statement on Tuesday.

If sources are to be believed, in case Rishabh Pant suffers any niggle during the Test, KL Rahul can fill up for him.

As reported by PTI on Monday, prolific run-getter Sarfaraz, who represents Mumbai domestically, too will play for his home side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, if he does not figure in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh.

"Sarfaraz Khan who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur," added the BCCI statement.

The Irani Cup match will also mark Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur's return to first-class cricket post surgery.

It is understood that all top players including Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian will also play the match for Mumbai.

It is also understood that Mumbai stalwart Suryakumar Yadav, who is India's T20 skipper, and all-rounder Shivam Dube, both of whom are automatic picks in the Indian T20 squad, won't be playing the Irani Cup as they would have to report in Gwalior on October 3 for the T20I series starting October 6.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (v-c), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk)*, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.


First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

