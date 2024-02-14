SCA Stadium renamed after veteran cricket administrator Niranjan Shah

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium was on Wednesday renamed after veteran cricket administrator and former first-class cricketer Niranjan Shah.

The ceremony, held on the eve of the third Test between India and England, was attended by India head coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, members of the coaching staff and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar.



On the occasion, India cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat were also felicitated.

Former India captains Anil Kumble and Sunil Gavaskar also felicitated players from Saurashtra who have achieved success in recent years.

Gavaskar credited Niranjan Shah for playing a vital role in turning around the fortunes of Saurashtra, who are now two-time Ranji champions.

Niranjan Shah, who played 12 first-class games from 1965 to 1975, is also a former BCCI secretary.