Anuj Rawat credits Virat Kohli's advice for success in Delhi Premier League

Virat Kohli's advice on being consistent with his preparations has helped Anuj Rawat hit a purple patch with the bat in the Delhi Premier League, the East Delhi Riders' batter revealed on Friday. Rawat, who shares the dressing room with Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has scored 328 runs in eight outings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp I asked him something about the game. He told me, 'no matter whatever the situation is in the game, just keep your preparations consistent'. It helps you mentally. This advice has certainly helped me so far, Rawat told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

In the inaugural edition of DPL, the left-handed Rawat also recorded the second highest opening stand of 241 runs in T20 cricket with Sujal Singh for the Riders against Purani Dilli 6. Rawat contributed 121 (66 balls, 11x6s, 6x4s).

Rawat said senior players will have the onus to maintain the dressing room environment when the domestic season begins for Delhi.

There is a lot of excitement and we have played together before as well. The senior players will help in maintaining a light environment in the team and that will help everyone to perform better, he said.

More From This Section

With a mega auction slated to be held before the next IPL, Rawat said he has made necessary amendments in his game to be ready for the challenges.

There are one or two games that just don't go right for a player but after that, you start getting that rhythm the way I had in the initial part, he said.

I'll definitely try to maintain the start that I get from next year and would want to win as many matches as I can for my team, Rawat added.