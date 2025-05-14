Season four of ILT20 set to return with a new December-January window

A Celebration Beyond Cricket In a major announcement across their official website and social media platforms, MI Emirates confirmed that the fourth season of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) will be held from 2 December 2025 to 4 January 2026. This new window aligns perfectly with the festive season in the Gulf, beginning on UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) and running through Christmas and New Year. As cricket fever grips the region, fans can look forward to another season of world-class action. The MI Emirates franchise, in their release, also talked about the unique timing and cultural significance of this year’s edition, expressing excitement about launching the tournament during a period that celebrates both national pride and global festivities.

ALSO READ: South African players to miss remainder of IPL 2025? Here's what CSA said Chairman of ILT20 and Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), Khalid Al Zarooni, expressed that launching the tournament on UAE National Day is a tribute to the country and its diverse population of cricket fans. He said it is a proud moment to start Season 4 as part of the National Day celebrations, emphasising the UAE’s identity as a global hub for cricket enthusiasts.

Strategic Timing Ahead of T20 World Cup

ILT20 CEO David White explained that the new schedule was carefully chosen after consulting stakeholders. He noted that the December–January window not only avoids clashes with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in February 2026, but also provides franchises access to a larger pool of international talent. The timing ensures players are match-ready for both domestic and international duties.

MI Emirates: From Mixed Fortunes to Fresh Hopes

Reflecting on Season 3, MI Emirates described their campaign as a “mixed bag”, reaching the playoffs but exiting in the Eliminator. However, memories of the 2024 championship-winning squad, led by Nicholas Pooran, remain vivid. The team hopes to recreate that magic in Season 4 and give fans more moments to cherish in their signature blue and gold.