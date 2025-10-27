Home / Cricket / News / Shreyas Iyer in ICU after rib injury leads to internal bleeding in Sydney

Shreyas Iyer in ICU after rib injury leads to internal bleeding in Sydney

BCCI's statement confirmed that scans detected a spleen laceration, prompting immediate hospitalisation

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer after getting injured during India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Sydney. Photo: Creimas for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer remains under medical supervision in Sydney after scans revealed a laceration to his spleen — a serious injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia on October 25. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer is medically stable and recovering well but will remain in hospital as a precaution, with the Indian team doctor staying back to monitor his progress.
 
Why the story matters
 
The injury has cast a pall over India’s recent tour of Australia. Iyer, known for his agility in the field, hurt himself while sprinting backward from point to take a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey. What looked like a routine fielding effort quickly escalated into a medical emergency after Iyer complained of sharp pain in his left rib cage upon returning to the dressing room.
 
BCCI’s statement confirmed that scans detected a spleen laceration, prompting immediate hospitalisation. “He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well,” the release said, adding that the BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, continues to monitor his condition.
 
Swift medical response averted a crisis
 
Team doctors and physios acted swiftly when Iyer’s vital signs fluctuated shortly after the incident. “The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and rushed him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal,” a report by news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.
 
Initially diagnosed as a rib cage impact injury with internal bleeding, further evaluation revealed the more serious spleen damage — a condition that requires extended observation to prevent infection or secondary complications.
 
India’s key batter faces uncertain return timeline
 
At 31, Iyer’s absence is a significant setback for India’s one-day setup. Having recently been appointed vice-captain and finding form again after a string of injuries, the middle-order batter now faces another spell on the sidelines. While doctors have not specified a return date, his recovery timeline is expected to be longer than initially anticipated.
 
According to the BCCI, the Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Iyer to assess his progress daily. He will be allowed to travel back to India only after specialists deem it safe to fly. “His condition is stable and improving, but complete recovery will take time,” officials said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma's redemption: A century born from solitude and self-discovery

Sophie Devine gets emotional after falling short in her retirement match

South Africa ODIs will decide Rohit-Kohli's future in the team: Gill

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

Topics :Cricket NewsShreyas IyerIndia cricket team

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story