Shreyas Iyer in ICU after rib injury leads to internal bleeding in Sydney

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer remains under medical supervision in Sydney after scans revealed a laceration to his spleen — a serious injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia on October 25. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer is medically stable and recovering well but will remain in hospital as a precaution, with the Indian team doctor staying back to monitor his progress.

Why the story matters

The injury has cast a pall over India’s recent tour of Australia. Iyer, known for his agility in the field, hurt himself while sprinting backward from point to take a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey. What looked like a routine fielding effort quickly escalated into a medical emergency after Iyer complained of sharp pain in his left rib cage upon returning to the dressing room.

BCCI’s statement confirmed that scans detected a spleen laceration, prompting immediate hospitalisation. “He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well,” the release said, adding that the BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, continues to monitor his condition. Swift medical response averted a crisis Team doctors and physios acted swiftly when Iyer’s vital signs fluctuated shortly after the incident. “The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and rushed him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal,” a report by news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.