ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule, teams, live streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will enter its end game with the start of semifinal stage matches on Wednesday, October 29. England will lock horns with South Africa in the first semifinal at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, while defending champions Australia face hosts India at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30. Australia remain the only unbeaten team in the tournament, while India earned their spot after a crucial win over New Zealand. England’s consistent form and South Africa’s powerful displays promise a thrilling opening clash. The winners will battle for ultimate glory in the final on November 2 in Navi Mumbai.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal matches begin?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will start on Wednesday, October 29, with semifinal 1 between England and South Africa.

When will India play their semifinal match in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?

India will face defending champions Australia in semifinal 2 of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 30.

What time will the toss for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal matches take place?

The toss for both semifinal matches of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will take place at 2:30 PM IST.