South Africa ODIs will decide Rohit-Kohli's future in the team: Gill

India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill believes that the upcoming South Africa series will play a key role in shaping the immediate future of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, especially now that the two stalwarts are limited to one format. Speaking after India’s emphatic nine-wicket win against Australia in the final ODI, Gill remarked that the management would take a decision on how to ensure both players remain match-ready once the South Africa series concludes.

Kohli and Rohit signed off the Australia ODIs in style — Kohli with an unbeaten 74 and Rohit with a commanding 121* — guiding India to a comfortable victory in the dead rubber. For Gill, their performance was a reminder that the veterans still have plenty to offer.

Decision on workload balance after South Africa series Gill clarified that no formal discussions had taken place yet regarding the duo’s playing schedule in the coming months. However, he hinted that clarity would emerge after the South Africa ODIs, which end on December 6. “We haven’t talked about it yet,” Gill said when asked about the plans for the senior players. He explained that once the South Africa series wraps up, there would be a significant break before the New Zealand ODIs starting January 11, 2026. “I think once the South Africa series is over, we’ll see how to keep the players in touch. Then I think a decision will be taken,” he added.

With only six more ODIs remaining this season — three each against South Africa and New Zealand — ensuring enough game time for Rohit and Kohli remains a priority. Domestic cricket could fill the gap The Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic 50-over competition, begins on December 24, and both Rohit and Kohli are expected to feature for their respective state teams to stay in rhythm. The tournament could serve as an ideal platform for the duo to maintain their competitive edge before the New Zealand series begins. “A treat to watch them bat” For Gill, captaining a side that includes two modern-day greats is an experience in itself. The 25-year-old admitted that watching Rohit and Kohli chase down totals with ease was nothing short of inspiring.