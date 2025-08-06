Shubman Gill's future is bright in Indian cricket, says Gautam Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was all praise for skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front during the just-concluded England series as he expects him to shine brightly in years to come.

Gill played a massive role in India's creditable 2-2 draw, scoring 754 runs with four hundreds in the five-match series.

"I think Gill has done a fabulous job, that's all I can say and he will keep doing well for Indian cricket," Gambhir told reporters on his arrival from England on Tuesday.

While he had a role in making tactical calls, Gambhir didn't want to take any credit for the superb show in England.