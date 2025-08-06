Home / Cricket / News / Shubman Gill's future is bright in Indian cricket, says Gautam Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was all praise for skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front during the just-concluded England series as he expects him to shine brightly in years to come.

Gill played a massive role in India's creditable 2-2 draw, scoring 754 runs with four hundreds in the five-match series.

"I think Gill has done a fabulous job, that's all I can say and he will keep doing well for Indian cricket," Gambhir told reporters on his arrival from England on Tuesday.

While he had a role in making tactical calls, Gambhir didn't want to take any credit for the superb show in England.

"We are really happy. I think the boys deserve every bit of it because they way the fought since the last two months in all the five Test matches. They deserve all the plaudits."  Mohammed Siraj is getting praise from all and sundry but the coach said that he can go on waxing eloquent about all others who made significant impact at various points during the series.

"Look he (Siraj) has been really brilliant, not only him the entire team has performed brilliantly and it is really difficult for me to mention one name.

"These guys have, be it Shubman, be it Siraj, Jaddu, Washi, Jaiswal, I can stand here and talk for the next 20 mins about the individual performances. I think the boys have been brilliant in the last two months," Gambhir said.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

