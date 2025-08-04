Siraj's five-wicket haul seals historic win for India in nail-biting finish

On the final day of fifth Test, Mohammed Siraj delivered a match-winning performance with a five-wicket haul as India edged out England in a gripping contest, securing their narrowest-ever victory in terms of runs. The final blow came when Siraj uprooted Gus Atkinson’s off stump with a precise yorker, leaving the batter with no option but to attempt a desperate shot.

The moment marked a fitting culmination for Siraj, who celebrated with his trademark "Siuu" gesture. Despite the intensity of the contest, players from both sides exchanged handshakes in a show of mutual respect at the close of what will be remembered as one of the most tightly fought finishes in India's Test cricket history.

Day 3 Day 2 Day 1 India vs England 5th Test full scorecard India 2nd Inning 396-10 (88 ov) CRR:4.50 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Overton b JC Tongue 118 164 14 2 71.95 KL Rahul c J Root b JC Tongue 7 28 1 0 25 Sai Sudharsan lbw b G Atkinson 11 29 1 0 37.93 Akash Deep c G Atkinson b J Overton 66 94 12 0 70.21 Shubman Gill (C) lbw b G Atkinson 11 9 2 0 122.22 Karun Nair c JL Smith b G Atkinson 17 32 3 0 53.13 Ravindra Jadeja c H Brook b JC Tongue 53 77 5 0 68.83 Dhruv Jurel (WK) lbw b J Overton 34 46 4 0 73.91 Washington Sundar c Z Crawley b JC Tongue 53 46 4 4 115.22 Mohammed Siraj lbw b JC Tongue 0 3 0 0 0 Prasidh Krishna Not out 0 2 0 0 0 Extras 26 (b 13, Ib 5, w 6, nb 2, p 0) Total 396 (10 wkts, 88 Ov) Bowler O M R W WD ECO Gus Atkinson 27 3 127 3 0 4.7 Josh Tongue 30 4 125 5 3 4.17 Jamie Overton 22 2 98 2 2 4.45 Jacob Bethell 4 0 13 0 0 3.25 Joe Root 5 1 15 0 0 3 England 1st Inning 247-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:4.81 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c R Jadeja b MP Krishna 64 57 14 0 112.28 Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 43 38 5 2 113.16 Ollie Pope (C) lbw b M Siraj 22 44 4 0 50 Joe Root lbw b M Siraj 29 45 6 0 64.44 Harry Brook b M Siraj 53 64 5 1 82.81 Jacob Bethell lbw b M Siraj 6 14 1 0 42.86 Jamie Smith (WK) c KL Rahul b MP Krishna 8 22 1 0 36.36 Jamie Overton lbw b MP Krishna 0 4 0 0 0 Gus Atkinson c A Deep b MP Krishna 11 16 2 0 68.75 Josh Tongue Not out 0 7 0 0 0 Chris Woakes Absent hurt 0 0 0 0 0 Extras 11 (b 6, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0) Total 247 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Mohammed Siraj 16.2 1 86 4 0 5.27 Akash Deep 17 0 80 1 1 4.71 Prasidh Krishna 16 1 62 4 2 3.88 Ravindra Jadeja 2 0 11 0 0 5.5 India 1st Inning 224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b G Atkinson 2 9 0 0 22.22 KL Rahul b C Woakes 14 40 1 0 35 Sai Sudharsan c JL Smith b JC Tongue 38 108 6 0 35.19 Shubman Gill (C) runout (G Atkinson) 21 35 4 0 60 Karun Nair lbw b JC Tongue 57 109 8 0 52.29 Ravindra Jadeja c JL Smith b JC Tongue 9 13 1 0 69.23 Dhruv Jurel (WK) c H Brook b G Atkinson 19 40 2 0 47.5 Washington Sundar c J Overton b G Atkinson 26 55 3 0 47.27 Akash Deep Not out 0 7 0 0 0 Mohammed Siraj b G Atkinson 0 4 0 0 0 Prasidh Krishna c JL Smith b G Atkinson 0 2 0 0 0 Extras 38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0) Total 224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov) Bowler O R W NB WD ECO Chris Woakes 14 46 1 0 0 3.29 Gus Atkinson 21.4 33 5 4 1 1.52 Josh Tongue 16 57 3 0 4 3.56 Jamie Overton 16 66 0 0 2 4.13 Jacob Bethell 2 4 0 0 0 2

(More to follow)