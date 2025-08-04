Home / Cricket / News / Siraj's five-wicket haul seals historic win for India in nail-biting finish

5th Test: India win by 6 runs in nail-biting thriller, level series 2-2

5 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
On the final day of fifth Test, Mohammed Siraj delivered a match-winning performance with a five-wicket haul as India edged out England in a gripping contest, securing their narrowest-ever victory in terms of runs. The final blow came when Siraj uprooted Gus Atkinson’s off stump with a precise yorker, leaving the batter with no option but to attempt a desperate shot.
 
The moment marked a fitting culmination for Siraj, who celebrated with his trademark “Siuu” gesture. Despite the intensity of the contest, players from both sides exchanged handshakes in a show of mutual respect at the close of what will be remembered as one of the most tightly fought finishes in India’s Test cricket history.  Fall of wickets on Day 5                 
India vs England 5th Test video highlights  Day 4   
   Day 3  
 Day 2  
 Day 1  
 

India vs England 5th Test full scorecard

 
 
India 2nd Inning
396-10 (88 ov) CRR:4.50
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Overton b JC Tongue 118 164 14 2 71.95
KL Rahul c J Root b JC Tongue 7 28 1 0 25
Sai Sudharsan lbw b G Atkinson 11 29 1 0 37.93
Akash Deep c G Atkinson b J Overton 66 94 12 0 70.21
Shubman Gill (C) lbw b G Atkinson 11 9 2 0 122.22
Karun Nair c JL Smith b G Atkinson 17 32 3 0 53.13
Ravindra Jadeja c H Brook b JC Tongue 53 77 5 0 68.83
Dhruv Jurel (WK) lbw b J Overton 34 46 4 0 73.91
Washington Sundar c Z Crawley b JC Tongue 53 46 4 4 115.22
Mohammed Siraj lbw b JC Tongue 0 3 0 0 0
Prasidh Krishna Not out 0 2 0 0 0
Extras 26 (b 13, Ib 5, w 6, nb 2, p 0)
Total 396 (10 wkts, 88 Ov)
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Gus Atkinson 27 3 127 3 0 4.7
Josh Tongue 30 4 125 5 3 4.17
Jamie Overton 22 2 98 2 2 4.45
Jacob Bethell 4 0 13 0 0 3.25
Joe Root 5 1 15 0 0 3
 
England 1st Inning
247-10 (51.2 ov) CRR:4.81
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c R Jadeja b MP Krishna 64 57 14 0 112.28
Ben Duckett c D Jurel b A Deep 43 38 5 2 113.16
Ollie Pope (C) lbw b M Siraj 22 44 4 0 50
Joe Root lbw b M Siraj 29 45 6 0 64.44
Harry Brook b M Siraj 53 64 5 1 82.81
Jacob Bethell lbw b M Siraj 6 14 1 0 42.86
Jamie Smith (WK) c KL Rahul b MP Krishna 8 22 1 0 36.36
Jamie Overton lbw b MP Krishna 0 4 0 0 0
Gus Atkinson c A Deep b MP Krishna 11 16 2 0 68.75
Josh Tongue Not out 0 7 0 0 0
Chris Woakes Absent hurt 0 0 0 0 0
Extras 11 (b 6, Ib 2, w 0, nb 3, p 0)
Total 247 (10 wkts, 51.2 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Mohammed Siraj 16.2 1 86 4 0 5.27
Akash Deep 17 0 80 1 1 4.71
Prasidh Krishna 16 1 62 4 2 3.88
Ravindra Jadeja 2 0 11 0 0 5.5
 
India 1st Inning
224-10 (69.4 ov) CRR:3.22
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b G Atkinson 2 9 0 0 22.22
KL Rahul b C Woakes 14 40 1 0 35
Sai Sudharsan c JL Smith b JC Tongue 38 108 6 0 35.19
Shubman Gill (C) runout (G Atkinson) 21 35 4 0 60
Karun Nair lbw b JC Tongue 57 109 8 0 52.29
Ravindra Jadeja c JL Smith b JC Tongue 9 13 1 0 69.23
Dhruv Jurel (WK) c H Brook b G Atkinson 19 40 2 0 47.5
Washington Sundar c J Overton b G Atkinson 26 55 3 0 47.27
Akash Deep Not out 0 7 0 0 0
Mohammed Siraj b G Atkinson 0 4 0 0 0
Prasidh Krishna c JL Smith b G Atkinson 0 2 0 0 0
Extras 38 (b 12, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0)
Total 224 (10 wkts, 69.4 Ov)
Bowler O R W NB WD ECO
Chris Woakes 14 46 1 0 0 3.29
Gus Atkinson 21.4 33 5 4 1 1.52
Josh Tongue 16 57 3 0 4 3.56
Jamie Overton 16 66 0 0 2 4.13
Jacob Bethell 2 4 0 0 0 2
   (More to follow)  

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

