Rohit Sharma joins Mumbai's domestic squad for practise session at Wankhede

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, in order to address his recent rough patch with the bat and get some much-needed practise ahead of the three-match ODI series against England next month, has joined Mumbai’s domestic cricket squad’s practice session at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Rohit , who dropped himself from India’s playing XI for the last Test against Australia in Sydney during the recently concluded 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is also expected to feature in at least one or two Ranji games for Mumbai. He last played a Ranji match in 2015.

The second phase of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy is scheduled to begin on January 23. The team engaged in a two-hour centre-wicket session on Tuesday and is expected to continue training throughout the week in preparation for their sixth-round fixture against Jammu and Kashmir.

Possible participation in Ranji matches

ALSO READ: Will Rohit visit Pakistan for captains' meet for Champions Trophy 2025? While Rohit's inclusion in the playing 11 for the upcoming matches is yet to be confirmed, his decision to train with the team suggests the possibility of him featuring in at least one of the two remaining fixtures. Head coach Omkar Salvi has been in consultation with Rohit regarding his availability, and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to announce the squad later this week.

Test future under scrutiny

The 37-year-old India captain's return to domestic cricket comes amid discussions about his Test career. Rohit recently expressed his desire to continue playing the longest format, even after stepping aside from India's XI for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this month.

Rohit's recent performances have been underwhelming, having managed only 31 runs in five innings during the Australia tour. This followed a lean home season, where he averaged just 13.30 across ten innings against Bangladesh and New Zealand. India's 3-0 home series loss to New Zealand during this period marked their first whitewash in a three-match or longer series at home.

Domestic cricket emphasis

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, in the post-match press conference after the Sydney Test, emphasised the importance of Test players participating in domestic first-class cricket to regain form and contribute to the development of the sport at the grassroots level. While Gambhir refrained from speculating on the future of seasoned players like Rohit and Virat Kohli, he hinted at the need for a long-term plan for India's Test team.