Vidarbha batter with 664 average set for national return after 8 years

Once India's Test triple-centurion, Karun Nair found himself sidelined for years after being dropped from the Indian team in 2018. In December 2022, he posted an emotional plea on social media, asking cricket to give him "one more chance." Now, in January 2025, Nair is dominating the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy with a string of impressive centuries, proving that his hunger for success has never wavered. After a long period of obscurity, including months of training without match opportunities, Nair’s determination to return to top form has paid off. With the Indian team undergoing a phase of transition, Nair's performances have caught the attention of selectors, making his dream of a national comeback seem more achievable than ever.

For Karun Nair, representing India again is a dream he still holds dear. He remains focused on his job at hand – scoring runs and performing consistently. He knows that only through hard work and consistency will he get another shot at playing Test cricket for India.

Karun Nair’s plea on social media

In December 2022, Karun Nair, one of only two players in India's history to score a triple century in Test cricket, made a heartfelt plea on social media. He tweeted, asking cricket to give him "one more chance," accompanied by a fingers-crossed emoji. At that point, it seemed that the cricketing world had moved on from Nair, and his name was seldom mentioned in the domestic circuit. Despite his status as a historical figure for India, he spent most of 2022–23 facing net bowlers in his state team, Karnataka, with no match opportunities in sight. Fast forward to January 2025, and Nair is back in the headlines, dominating the ongoing domestic season. His fourth successive century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking his tally to five in the tournament, helped Vidarbha secure a place in the semi-finals.

The emotional struggle and mental resilience

Reflecting on the emotional period when he felt sidelined, Nair shared that the months when he wasn’t playing any cricket were especially tough. He found himself travelling three hours every day just to get a net session. His frustration mounted as he was ignored for selection in any format. According to Nair, the period was emotionally challenging, but it was also a time of self-reflection. He needed time to move past the disappointment and work on improving his skills and mindset.

During those challenging times, he didn't change his technique but focused on the essence of his batting – long innings. That was a trait that set him apart early in his career, earning him a call-up to the national team. After months of soul-searching and training, Nair worked tirelessly to regain his form. He vowed to remain prepared so that whenever the next opportunity came, there would be no excuses for his exclusion.

A fresh start with Vidarbha

While trying to find a new team to play for, Nair reached out to former India international and current BCCI GM, Abey Kuruvilla, who had known him since his U-19 days. Nair’s plea was simple: he needed an opportunity, and Kuruvilla helped him secure a spot with Vidarbha. This marked the beginning of his remarkable return.

In the 2023–24 Ranji season, Karun proved his worth, amassing 690 runs. A standout performance for Northamptonshire in his maiden County stint further showcased his hunger and commitment. Nair made an impression in the county with scores of 78, 150, and 21 in three matches, eventually scoring a double century in 2024. He also registered a ton in the current Ranji season and made headlines with his scintillating performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

An unstoppable run in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karun's performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has been nothing short of exceptional. His string of consistent performances began with an unbeaten 112, followed by scores of 44, 163, 111, 112, and 122. Before being dismissed for 112 against Uttar Pradesh, he created a world record for the most runs between dismissals in List A cricket, tallying 542 runs. Nair attributes his consistency to his ability to take each match as it comes. He explained that after sitting out for months, he had developed an intense appreciation for batting and was ready to make the most of every opportunity.

Visualising a national comeback

In a conversation with his former Karnataka teammate Robin Uthappa, Nair shared that he has been visualising a return to the national team. With India’s Test team undergoing a phase of transition, with senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggling for form, Karun has caught the selectors’ attention. His ability to play spin well, along with his all-round game, makes him a valuable asset.

Although Nair’s exclusion from the 2018 Oval Test, when Hanuma Vihari was flown in to make his debut, remains a mystery, Karun believes that his return to the Test fold is still possible. With the upcoming England tour in June, he is hopeful that his performances in domestic cricket and his County experience could pave the way for a remarkable comeback to the Indian team.