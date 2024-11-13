South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

In the third T20 International of four-match series, Indian batters will look to get their mojo back against resurgent South Africa to take 2-1 lead in the series at the SuperSports Park in Centurion. South Africa made a superb comeback in the series after being thrashed in the first T20. The Proteas won the second match on a bouncy track and the wicket in Centurion is expected to be on same lines.

While Sanju Samson has been hitting big hundreds, the form of Abhishek Sharma has become a concern for Team India.

India team news and Centurion pitch report

Since 2009, India have played only one Twenty20 International (T20I) at this venue, a match they lost by six wickets in 2018. Among the current players, Hardik Pandya is the only one who was part of the Playing XI in that game.

Adding to the challenge of unfamiliar conditions, India must also contend with the poor form of their batters, particularly as the pitch at Centurion is expected to mirror the quick and bouncy surface seen at Gqeberha.

In the second T20I, India’s batting line-up faltered against the South African pacers, managing just 124 for six. Centurion, known for similar playing conditions, could prove equally testing for the visiting side.

The struggles begin at the top of the order, especially with Abhishek Sharma, whose extended lean patch has become a major concern. With mounting pressure to deliver, this match presents a critical opportunity for Sharma to find form before the team management considers reshuffling the combination.

3rd T20I: South Africa vs India Playing 11

South Africa playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India playing 11 (probables): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi/Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

South Africa vs India head-to-head in T20Is

- Total matches played: 29

- India won: 16

- South Africa won: 12

- Tie: 1

Squads of both the teams:

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Reeza Hendricks

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal

South Africa vs India 3rd T20 LIVE TOSS TIME, SA vs IND live streaming and telecast details

When will the South Africa vs India 3rd T20 match take place?

The South Africa vs India 3rd T20I match will take place on Wednesday, November 13.

At what time will the South Africa vs India 3rd T20 live toss take place on November 13?

The live toss for the South Africa vs India 3rd T20 will take place at 8:00 PM IST.

At what time will the live match between South Africa and India start today?

The SA vs IND 3rd T20 International will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the SA vs IND 3rd T20 match in India?

The live telecast of the 3rd T20I match between South Africa and India will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs India 3rd T20I in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between South Africa and India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.