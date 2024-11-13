Australia vs Pakistan T20s full schedule, live time, squads, live streaming

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns for a three-match T20 International series, starting November 14, at the Gabba in Brisbane. Pakistan registered their first ODI series win in Australia since 2002 after winning the last two ODIs of a three-match series.

With Aussies regulars rested for the India Test series, the hosts' bowling lineup lacks experience. Meanwhile, the Pakistani pace bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will try to produce yet another superb show. The addition of Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan bolsters the fast-bowling pack of Pakistan.

ALSO READ: South Africa vs India 3rd T20 Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming In the batting department, Omair Yousuf. Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Khan are the new options for Pakistan.

Australia vs Pakistan T20I venues

1. The Gabba, Brisbane

2. Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

More From This Section

3. Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Australia vs Pakistan T20I full schedule, live timings

Australia vs Pakistan timetable and live time Matches Date and day Time (IST) Venue 1st November 14 (Thursday) 13:30:00 The Gabba, Brisbane 2nd November 16 (Saturday) 13:30:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 3rd November 18 (Monday) 13:30:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Squads of both teams

Pakistan squad for Australia T20s: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Irfan Khan, Agha Salman, Jahandad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Australia squad for Pakistan T20s: Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mathew Short, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

Australia vs Pakistan live toss time, AUS vs PAK live match timings, live streaming and telecast

When will Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 International take place?

The first T20 international between Australia and Pakistan will take place on November 14.

When will AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 Take place?

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will take place on Saturday, November 16.

When will Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 International take place?

The third T20 between Australia and Pakistan will take place on November 18, Monday.

At what time will the Australia vs Pakistan T20s begin, according to the Indian Standard Times (IST)?

Australia vs Pakistan T20s will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

At what time AUS vs PAK live toss will take place?

The live toss during the Australia vs Pakistan T20 International series will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast AUS vs PAK T20s in India?

Star Sports will telecast the Australia vs Pakistan T20s in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan T20s in India?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan T20 International on Disney+Hotstar application and website.