Australia vs Pakistan T20s full schedule, live time, squads, live streaming

From squads of both teams to live toss timings of all three matches, check everything you need to know about Australia vs Pakistan T20 series here

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns for a three-match T20 International series, starting November 14, at the Gabba in Brisbane. Pakistan registered their first ODI series win in Australia since 2002 after winning the last two ODIs of a three-match series. 
 
With Aussies regulars rested for the India Test series, the hosts' bowling lineup lacks experience. Meanwhile, the Pakistani pace bowling trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah will try to produce yet another superb show. The addition of Abbas Afridi and Jahandad Khan bolsters the fast-bowling pack of Pakistan.
 
In the batting department, Omair Yousuf. Sahibzada Farhan and Usman Khan are the new options for Pakistan
 
 

Australia vs Pakistan T20I venues

 
1. The Gabba, Brisbane
2. Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
3. Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Australia vs Pakistan T20I full schedule, live timings

Australia vs Pakistan timetable and live time
Matches Date and day Time (IST) Venue
1st November 14 (Thursday) 13:30:00 The Gabba, Brisbane
2nd November 16 (Saturday) 13:30:00 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
3rd November 18 (Monday) 13:30:00 Bellerive Oval, Hobart
 
Squads of both teams
 
Pakistan squad for Australia T20s: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Omair Yousuf, Irfan Khan, Agha Salman, Jahandad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
 
Australia squad for Pakistan T20s: Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mathew Short, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
 

Australia vs Pakistan live toss time, AUS vs PAK live match timings, live streaming and telecast

 
When will Australia vs Pakistan 1st T20 International take place?
 
The first T20 international between Australia and Pakistan will take place on November 14.
 
When will AUS vs PAK 2nd T20 Take place?
 
Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will take place on Saturday, November 16.
 
When will Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 International take place?
 
The third T20 between Australia and Pakistan will take place on November 18, Monday.
 
At what time will the Australia vs Pakistan T20s begin, according to the Indian Standard Times (IST)?
 
Australia vs Pakistan T20s will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
 
At what time AUS vs PAK live toss will take place?
 
The live toss during the Australia vs Pakistan T20 International series will take place at 1 PM IST.
 
Which TV Channels will live telecast AUS vs PAK T20s in India?
 
Star Sports will telecast the Australia vs Pakistan T20s in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan T20s in India?
 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan T20 International on Disney+Hotstar application and website.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

