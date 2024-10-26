India squad for South Africa T20s: No Mayank Yadav, Vijay gets 1st call-up

Check India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here The 4-match T20i series will be starting from 8th November onwards with the final T20I match on 15th November. The BCCI announced India's 15-man squad for the T20I series against South Africa on Friday, with Suryakumar Yadav named as captain. Two notable absences are speedster Mayank Yadav, who made his debut in the previous series against Bangladesh, and Riyan Parag, both sidelined by injuries. Shivam Dube, who missed the Bangladesh series due to injury, remains unavailable as well.The 4-match T20i series will be starting from 8th November onwards with the final T20I match on 15th November. "Mayank Yadav and Shivam Dube were unavailable for selection owing to injuries," the BCCI said in their update.

The BCCI shared details on Parag's absence, noting that he is undergoing a "long-term resolution" for a chronic right shoulder injury at the Centre of Excellence.

Maiden call-ups for India

The T20I squad features three first-time call-ups. Batter Ramandeep Singh, recognised for his strong performances for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024 and in this month’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, earned a spot. Additionally, bowlers Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal, who had received his first Test call-up in October, have also been included in the squad.