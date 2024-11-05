IPL 2025 mega auction date, time, venue, remaining purse, live streaming

Business Standard
According to PTI report, franchisees have been notified by the auction dates and BCCI would announce the IPL 2025 auction dates and venue anytime now.

IPL 2025 mega auction date and time

With 10 IPL teams set to spend Rs 641.5 crore on 204 available slots, the IPL 2025 mega auction is likely to take place in Saudi Arabia's capital city, Riyadh, on November 24 and 25. 
 
"The IPL auctions will be held in Riyadh and it has been notified to the franchises. The likely dates are November 24 and 25," a PTI report quoted BCCI source as saying.  Check latest news on Indian Premier League and IPL 2025 mega auction here
 
 
The IPL 2025 mega auction is set to be one of its kind, given that Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Arshdeep Singh are going under the hammer. These players would certainly trigger a bidding war during the auction.
 
Remaining purse of all the 10 IPL teams
 
Remaining purse of 10 IPL teams before mega auction
Team Remaining purse Money spent on retentions Available Right to Match (RTM)
Mumbai Indians Rs 45 cr Rs 45 crore 1
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Rs 55 cr Rs 65 cr 1
Delhi Capitals (DC) Rs 73 cr Rs 65 cr 2 (1 uncapped + 1 capped, or both capped)
Kolkata  Knight Riders (KKR) Rs 51 cr Rs 69 cr None
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Rs 83 cr Rs 37 cr 3 (1 uncapped + 2 capped players, or 3 capped)
Lucknow Super Giants Rs 69 cr Rs 51 cr 1 (capped player)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Rs 110.5 cr Rs 9.5 cr 4 (capped players)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Rs 45 cr Rs 75 cr 1 (uncapped player)
Rajasthan Royals Rs 41 cr Rs 79 cr None
Gujarat Titans (GT) Rs 69 cr Rs 51 cr  1 (Capped)
All the franchisees had Rs 120 crore each for IPL 2025 mega auction
 
How many players will be sold during IPL 2025 mega auction?

There are 204 slots to fill as the 10 teams look to build their squad for IPL 2025 mega auction. Out of those 204 slots, 70 are earmarked for overseas players.
 
How many players were retained ahead of IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
46 players have been retained by the 10 franchises with a cumulative expenditure of Rs 558.5 crore.
 

IPL 2025 mega auction dates, venue, IPL auction live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the IPL 2025 mega auction take place?
 
IPL 2025 mega auction likely to take place on November 24 (Sunday) and November 25 (Monday).
 
What is the venue of the IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
Saudi Arabia's Riyadh is the venue of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
 
What will be the live timings for the IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
With over 200 slots up for grabs, the IPL 2025 mega auction is set to start as early as 11 AM IST on two days of bidding process.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction.
 
How to watch live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
The cricket fans can watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction on Jio Cinema app and website. 

Full list of retained players by all the 10 IPL teams

   
Chennai Super Kings retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 cr)
Retention 2 Matheesha Pathirana (13 cr)
Retention 3 Shivam Dube (12 cr)
Retention 4 Ravindra Jadeja (18 cr)
Retention 5 MS Dhoni (4 cr)
 
 
Delhi Capitals retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Axar Patel (16.50 cr)
Retention 2 Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr)
Retention 3 Tristan Stubbs (10 cr)
Retention 4 Abishek Porel (4 cr)
 
Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Rinku Singh (13 cr)
Retention 2 Varun Chakravarthy (12 cr)
Retention 3 Sunil Narine (12 cr)
Retention 4 Andre Russell (12 cr)
Retention 5 Harshit Rana (4 cr)
Retention 6 Ramandeep Singh (4 cr)
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Virat Kohli (21 cr)
Retention 2 Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
Retention 3 Yash Dayal (5 cr)
 
Lucknow Super Giants retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Nicholas Pooran (21 cr)
Retention 2 Ravi Bishnoi (11 cr)
Retention 3 Mayank Yadav (11 cr)
Retention 4 Mohsin Khan (4 cr)
Retention 5 Ayush Badoni (4 cr)
 
Punjab Kings retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Shashank Singh (5.5 cr)
Retention 2 Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)
 
Mumbai Indians retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr)
Retention 2 Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr)
Retention 3 Hardik Pandya (16.35 cr)
Retention 4 Rohit Sharma (16.30 cr)
Retention 5 Tilak Varma (8 cr)
 
SunRisers Hyderabad retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Heinrich Klaasen (23 cr)
Retention 2 Pat Cummins (18 cr)
Retention 3 Abhishek Sharma (14 cr)
Retention 4 Travis Head (14 cr)
Retention 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 cr)
 
Rajasthan Royals retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Sanju Samson (18 cr)
Retention 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 cr)
Retention 3 Riyan Parag (14 cr)
Retention 4 Dhruv Jurel (14 cr)
Retention 5 Shimron Hetmyer (11 cr)
Retention 6 Sandeep Sharma (4 cr)
 
Gujarat Titans retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Rashid Khan (18 cr)
Retention 2 Shubman Gill (16.50 cr)
Retention 3 Sai Sudharsan (8.50 cr)
Retention 4 Rahul Tewatia (4 cr)
Retention 5 Shahrukh Khan (4 cr)
 

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

