South Africa vs India Test full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Indian cricket team will look to win their first Test series in South Africa when Rohit Sharma-led side takes on the Proteas in the two-match Test series, starting December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Centurion. The first test match will be the first appearance of captain Rohit, senior batter Virat Kohli and pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah after losing the final in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

India have been travelling to the rainbow nation since 1992-93 but they failed to win a Test series. They came close in 2010-11 but the Proteas drew the last match, thus the drawing three-match Test series 1-1.

India in South Africa Test record (Series wise)



Matches Dates Timings Venue 1st Test Dec 26-30 13:30:00 SuperSport Park, Centurion 2nd Test 03/01/07 13:30:00 Newlands, Cape Town

South Africa vs India Tests live channels and live streaming details

When will the South Africa vs India Test series begin?

India vs South Africa Test series will begin on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

What will be the match timings of IND vs SA Tests, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The India vs South Africa Tests will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

At what time will SA vs IND 1st Test live toss take place in Centurion?

The live toss between India and South Africa will take place at 1 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs South Africa Test series in India?

Star Sports have the broadcasting rights of the South Africa vs India Tests in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast IND vs SA Tests with English Commentary while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa Tests in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream stream SA vs IND Tests in India.