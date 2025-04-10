Sports trading app SportsBaazi launches campaign featuring Robin Uthappa

India’s leading sports trading platform, SportsBaazi, has unveiled its latest campaign, "Ye Dil. Dimag. Data Ka Game Hai," starring World Cup winner and life coach Robin Uthappa. The campaign aims to redefine sports trading as a strategic, skill-based activity, emphasizing the importance of data, discipline, and decision-making, with Uthappa as the campaign’s face.

Launched alongside the IPL 2025 season, the campaign encourages sports fans to move from being passive viewers to active participants in live match moments through sports trading. The focus is on using real-time insights and game knowledge, positioning sports trading as a domain where intellect, strategy, and preparation are essential—far from mere luck.

Uthappa, known for his strategic batting approach, embodies the ideal sports trader. He guides traders on how to analyze live match moments and make informed decisions. He explained, “Sports trading is a game of insight, pattern recognition, and strategic timing. It’s a natural evolution for serious sports fans.”

The campaign is more than just a promotional effort. Puneet Dua, Chief Marketing Officer of SportsBaazi, emphasized that this movement seeks to legitimize sports trading as a skill-based format. Uthappa’s journey from cricketer to life coach to sports trader aligns with the campaign’s message of discipline, thoughtfulness, and data-driven strategies.

In collaboration with Uthappa, the platform also launched its flagship podcast, Dimag. Data. Discipline, which deepens the conversation around sports trading. The campaign is targeted at Tier-II and Tier-III cities, leveraging IPL 2025 to reach passionate sports fans and encourage them to embrace active participation in sports trading.