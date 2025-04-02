Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal seeks NOC to join Goa cricket team

In an email sent to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday, Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to switch his cricket state team from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming season.

Jaiswal's move at the age of 23 will be significant, particularly given that Goa has recently advanced to the knockout stage. He follows the tradition of players who have represented Goa in the past, such as Siddhesh Lad and Arjun Tendulkar.

Following the Indian board’s directive for players to participate in domestic games when not on international duty, Jaiswal turned out for Mumbai last season. He scored four and twenty-six in a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir while playing for Mumbai.

Jaiswal, who was added to the list of non-travelling substitutes but was left out of India’s Champions Trophy squad earlier this year, was again selected for the Mumbai Ranji squad ahead of their semifinal against Vidarbha on February 17. However, on the eve of the game, he withdrew due to an ankle injury.

In the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the powerful left-handed opener impressed with 391 runs at an average of 43.44 in five Test matches, including one century and two half-centuries.