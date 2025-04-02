Home / Cricket / News / Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal seeks NOC to join Goa cricket team

Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal seeks NOC to join Goa cricket team

Jaiswal's move at the age of 23 will be significant, particularly given that Goa has recently advanced to the knockout stage

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals player Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Monday, March 17,2025. (Photo: PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
In an email sent to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday, Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal requested a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to switch his cricket state team from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming season.
 
According to an Indian Express report Jaiswal has requested for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).  "He has requested an NOC from us and has stated that his move to Goa is personal in nature," report quoted a source as saying to The Indian Express. 
 
Jaiswal's move at the age of 23 will be significant, particularly given that Goa has recently advanced to the knockout stage. He follows the tradition of players who have represented Goa in the past, such as Siddhesh Lad and Arjun Tendulkar.
 
Following the Indian board’s directive for players to participate in domestic games when not on international duty, Jaiswal turned out for Mumbai last season. He scored four and twenty-six in a Ranji Trophy match against Jammu & Kashmir while playing for Mumbai.
 
Jaiswal, who was added to the list of non-travelling substitutes but was left out of India’s Champions Trophy squad earlier this year, was again selected for the Mumbai Ranji squad ahead of their semifinal against Vidarbha on February 17. However, on the eve of the game, he withdrew due to an ankle injury.
 
Having scored a double century for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy a few seasons ago, Jaiswal has been part of the Mumbai setup since his under-19 days. His performances in domestic cricket paved the way for his entry into the Indian national squad two years ago, and he has not looked back since. 

In the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the powerful left-handed opener impressed with 391 runs at an average of 43.44 in five Test matches, including one century and two half-centuries.
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

