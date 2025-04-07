Home / Cricket / News / Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's limited-overs captain

Harry Brook replaces Jos Buttler as England's limited-overs captain

The 26-year-old has been a key part of England's white-ball set-up since making his debut in January 2022

Harry Brook
Harry Brook
Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Harry Brook was on Monday appointed England white-ball captain following Jos Buttler's exit from the role after a poor ICC Champions Trophy campaign last month.

Brook, who was signed up by Delhi Capitals during last year's auction, had withdrawn from the IPL 2025 to focus on his England career, and was subsequently slapped with a two-year ban from playing in the league.  Check IPL 2025 Match 20: MI vs RCB live score, match updates and full scorecard here

The 26-year-old has been a key part of England's white-ball set-up since making his debut in January 2022, and has spent the past year as the vice-captain in both ODIs and T20Is.

He also led England in the ODI series against Australia last September in Buttler's absence.

It's a real honour to be named England's white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me, said Brook in a statement issued by the ECB.

Brook, a former Young Lions and the England's captain in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, so far has played 26 ODIs scoring 816 runs at an average of 34.00, with a top score of 110.

In T20s, he has earned 44 caps and a highest score of 81 and was part of the team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022.

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, added: He's been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

England will begin their 2025 white-ball campaign at the end of May with a home series against the West Indies, featuring three ODIs and as many T20Is.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

