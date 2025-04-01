New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing 11, live match time and streaming

After securing the T20 series against Pakistan by 4-1, New Zealand started the ODI series in similar fashion as they beat the visitors by 73 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Kiwis will now welcome the men in green at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the second ODI with only one aim in their mind — to win the match and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. However, the hosts suffered a huge blow ahead of the match as their in-form batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out due to injury. However, New Zealand has plenty of talent to fill the spot, with Tim Seifert being the front runner in the list.

On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan will have to turn every stone and find a way to win the match if they wish to keep the series alive till the third ODI. Despite the loss in the first game, Pakistan might surprise everyone and field the same playing 11 for the second ODI on Wednesday.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI playing 11:

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI pitch report: The Seddon Park pitch offers early assistance to bowlers but becomes batting-friendly later, with minimal help for spinners. Teams winning the toss would be tempted to opt to bowl first.

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches played: 120

New Zealand won: 55

Pakistan won: 61

No result: 3

Tie: 1

Squads of both teams

New Zealand squad: Will Young, Nick Kelly, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell (c), Mitchell Hay (wk), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Adithya Ashok

Pakistan squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live telecast and streaming details

When does the NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI match take place?

New Zealand will take on Pakistan in the second ODI on Wednesday, April 2.

What is the venue of the NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI match?

New Zealand’s Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the second ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan.

Which TV channels will live telecast the NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How do you watch the live streaming of today’s NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI match in Dunedin?

SonyLIV app and FanCode will provide the live streaming of the NZ vs PAK 2nd ODI match.