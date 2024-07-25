Sri Lanka names Nuwan Thushara's replacement for T20I series against India

Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20 International series against India after picking up a finger injury at training.

The 29-year-old injured his left thumb while fielding during a training session on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Although the injury was sustained on his non-bowling arm, it is severe enough to rule him out of the three T20Is, starting here on Saturday.

Fellow pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been named as replacement.

Thushara's injury is a severe setback for the hosts. The pacer had been in great form lately, finishing as the team's highest wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup last month.