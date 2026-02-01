Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Where to watch 2nd T20I match today?

Sri Lanka and England will continue their T20I series today at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, where the two teams will face off in the second match of their three-game series. England leads the series 1-0 and will look to seal the win and claim the series with one match to spare. However, Sri Lanka will be determined to level things up and keep their hopes alive.

England skipper Harry Brook has won the toss and elected to bowl first on the night. England Playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

Sri Lanka will be eager to bounce back after a narrow 11-run (DLS) defeat in the rain-affected opener. The hosts were dismissed for just 133 in 16.2 overs, with Kusal Mendis contributing a solid 37 off 20 balls. Despite a steady start from Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka's middle-order batting will need to step up. In the bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana impressed with his economical spell and will remain a key figure for the hosts as they seek to level the series. England, on the other hand, enters the second T20I with plenty of confidence after a dominant all-round performance in the opener. Sam Curran's hat-trick and Adil Rashid's tight three-wicket haul laid the foundation for their win, while Phil Salt's 46 and Tom Banton's quickfire cameo ensured a solid chase. England is expected to stick with the same lineup as they aim to finish the series in style.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20: Live streaming and telecast details When will the 2nd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England be played? The Sri Lanka and England 2nd T20 match will be played on Sunday, February 1. What is the venue for the 2nd T20 between Sri Lanka and England? The Sri Lanka and England 2nd T20 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. When will the toss for the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20 take place? The toss for the 2nd T20 match between Sri Lanka and England will take place at 6:30 pm IST.