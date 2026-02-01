Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Cricket / News / Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Lahore pitch report, key stadium stats

Mitchell Marsh, who returned for the second T20I, will be keen to help the team avoid a series whitewash.

PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I pitch report Lahore
PAK vs AUS 3rd T20I pitch report Lahore
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Just a day after securing the series, Pakistan will take on Australia in the third and final T20I of the series. This match will serve as the final opportunity for Pakistan to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, and they’ll be eager to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against the Aussies on Sunday, February 1, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
 
Having already clinched the series 2-0, Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, will look to dominate the final encounter and finish their World Cup preparation on a strong note at home. The team's spinners have been key to their success so far, restricting Australia to modest totals in both previous matches.
 
For Australia, the focus will be on whether they experiment with their batting lineup to settle on their best combination for the World Cup. Mitchell Marsh, who returned for the second T20I, will be keen to help the team avoid a series whitewash. Australia will aim to end their World Cup prep with a strong performance and salvage a win in the final match of the series. The clash promises to be an exciting conclusion to the series, with both teams looking to build momentum for the upcoming global event. 
 
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore pitch report
 
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is expected to provide a pitch conducive to high-scoring games, making it an exciting venue for fans. Batters have consistently excelled here during the Pakistan Super League, and spectators can expect plenty of runs. Bowlers will have to be precise with their tactics, as any missteps on this hitter-friendly surface are likely to be heavily penalized.
 
Pakistan vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in T20s in Lahore
 
The Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I match at Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday will be their fourth head-to-head encounter at this venue in T20Is. Australia have one win while Pakistan have 2 wins in the remaining encounter with the hosts winning the last encounter by 90 runs on Saturday.
 
Most recent T20 match in Lahore
 
The last T20 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore was played on January 31 between Pakistan and Australia. Pakistan won the tie by 90 runs on the night.
 
Key T20 stats of Lahore Stadium 
Lahore T20 key stats
Total Matches 36
Matches won batting first 22
Matches won bowling first 14
Average 1st innings Score 164
Average 2nd innings Score 147
Highest total recorded 209/3 (20 Ovs) By ENG vs PAK
Lowest total recorded 94/10 (15.3 Ovs) By NZ vs PAK
Highest score chased 197/3 (17.2 Ovs) By PAK vs BAN
Lowest score defended 126/7 (20 Ovs) By PAKW vs BANW
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

U19 World Cup 2026: Pakistan players to look out for in IND vs PAK clash

SA vs WI 3rd T20I: West Indies edge Proteas by 6 runs in rain-hit thriller

U19 World Cup 2026: Indian players to look out for during IND vs PAK clash

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep picks his maiden T20I fifer for India in Trivandrum

India vs New Zealand Highlights 5th T20I: Ishan-Arshdeep shine as India win the series 4-1

Topics :Cricket NewsPakistan cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story