ICC U19 World Cup: India vs Pakistan head-to-head records over the years

5 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 10:59 AM IST
Five-time champions India will be eager to settle scores against arch-rivals Pakistan when the two sides clash in a crucial Super Six encounter of the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup today at Queens Sports Park in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The contest carries extra edge after India’s crushing 191-run defeat to Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final last month, a loss the Ayush Mhatre-led side would be desperate to avenge.
India have enjoyed a dominant run so far, remaining unbeaten through the group stage before hammering hosts Zimbabwe by 204 runs in their first Super Six match. The batting has revolved around Abhigyan Kundu and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while Vihaan Malhotra’s unbeaten century against Zimbabwe has further boosted confidence. With the ball, Henil Patel has led the charge, ably supported by Udhav Mohan and skipper Mhatre himself.
Pakistan, meanwhile, enter the clash high on confidence after an emphatic win over New Zealand. Opener Sameer Minhas, who tormented India in the Asia Cup final with a memorable 172, remains their biggest threat. Pacers Ali Raza and Abdul Subhan have also been consistent wicket-takers.
With all this in mind, let’s take a look at how these sides have fared against each other in youth ODIs before their blockbuster Sunday encounter.
India U19 vs Pakistan U19 full head-to-head records
Team 1
Team 2
Winner
Margin
Venue
Date
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
191 runs
ICCA Dubai
Dec 21, 2025
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
90 runs
ICCA Dubai
Dec 14, 2025
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
43 runs
Dubai (DICS)
Nov 30, 2024
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
8 wickets
ICCA Dubai
Dec 10, 2023
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
2 wickets
ICCA 2 Dubai
Dec 25, 2021
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
10 wickets
Potchefstroom
Feb 4, 2020
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
60 runs
Moratuwa
Sep 7, 2019
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
203 runs
Christchurch
Jan 30, 2018
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
40 runs
Dubai (DICS)
Feb 15, 2014
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
40 runs
Sharjah
Jan 4, 2014
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
2 wickets
Dubai (DICS)
Dec 31, 2013
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
1 wicket
Townsville
Aug 20, 2012
India U19
Pakistan U19
Tied
-
Kuala Lumpur
Jul 1, 2012
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
1 run
Kuala Lumpur
Jun 24, 2012
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
2 wickets
Lincoln
Jan 23, 2010
Pakistan U19
India U19
India U19
4 wickets
Lahore
Sep 24, 2006
Pakistan U19
India U19
India U19
174 runs
Lahore
Sep 23, 2006
Pakistan U19
India U19
India U19
7 runs
Sheikhupura
Sep 21, 2006
Pakistan U19
India U19
India U19
82 runs
Lahore
Sep 19, 2006
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
38 runs
Colombo (RPS)
Feb 19, 2006
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
145 runs
Visakhapatnam
Nov 25, 2005
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
5 wickets
Dhaka
Feb 29, 2004
Pakistan U19
India U19
India U19
10 runs
Lahore
Nov 2, 2003
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
2 wickets
Lincoln
Jan 31, 2002
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
5 wickets
Durban
Jan 29, 1998
India U19
Pakistan U19
Pakistan U19
94 runs
Nagpur
Jan 29, 1990
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
4 wickets
Eden Gardens
Jan 19, 1990
India U19
Pakistan U19
India U19
4 wickets
Dhaka
Dec 8, 1989
India YC
Pakistan YC
Pakistan YC
68 runs
Wentworth
Mar 2, 1988
India U19 vs Pakistan U19: Last five matches summary
Dec 21, 2025 – Pakistan U19 won by 191 runs (Dubai)
Pakistan U19 recorded their biggest-ever win over India U19 in youth ODIs, winning by 191 runs at ICCA Dubai. Batting first, Pakistan posted a commanding total well in excess of 350, driven by multiple half-centuries and strong partnerships. India U19 were bowled out cheaply in response, with no batter crossing fifty. Pakistan’s bowlers shared the wickets, striking regularly and maintaining pressure throughout the chase. The result stands as the largest margin of victory for Pakistan U19 against India U19 in the format.
Dec 14, 2025 – India U19 won by 90 runs (Dubai)
India U19 bounced back strongly with a 90-run victory over Pakistan U19 at ICCA Dubai. India put up a competitive total above 300 after a solid top-order performance. Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum, as wickets fell at regular intervals. India’s bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance, with both pacers and spinners contributing. The win helped India strengthen their net run rate and regain momentum in the tournament.
Dec 10, 2023 – Pakistan U19 won by 8 wickets (Dubai)
Pakistan U19 secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over India U19 after restricting them to a below-par total. India struggled against disciplined bowling and were dismissed early in their innings. Pakistan chased down the target with ease, losing only two wickets and finishing the match with plenty of overs to spare. The result highlighted Pakistan’s bowling efficiency and calm approach in run chases.
Dec 25, 2021 – Pakistan U19 won by 2 wickets (Dubai)
In a closely fought contest, Pakistan U19 edged India U19 by two wickets at ICCA Dubai. India posted a moderate total that kept the match evenly balanced. Pakistan’s chase went down to the final overs, with wickets falling consistently. A composed lower-order effort eventually guided Pakistan home, making it one of the tightest finishes between the two sides in recent years.
Feb 4, 2020 – India U19 won by 10 wickets (Potchefstroom)
India U19 dominated the U-19 World Cup semi-final by defeating Pakistan U19 by 10 wickets. Pakistan were bowled out for a low total after India’s pace attack exploited bounce and movement. India chased the target without losing a wicket, completing the win inside 15 overs. The victory remains India U19’s most emphatic win over Pakistan in a World Cup knockout match.