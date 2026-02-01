WPL 2026: DC vs UPW - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

Delhi Capitals (DC) are set for a pivotal final league match in WPL 2026, where a victory will guarantee them a place in the Eliminator. This scenario is unfamiliar for DC, who have consistently topped the table in the first three editions and qualified directly for the final. Their opponents, UP Warriorz (UPW), have a slim chance of progressing, relying on a mathematical possibility. UPW, captained by Meg Lanning, who previously led DC to three runners-up finishes, will aim to derail DC’s progress.

DC’s path to qualification has been complicated by their inability to chase down targets in crucial matches against Gujarat Giants (GG). On two occasions, they faltered in the final overs, failing to score a mere nine and seven runs against Sophie Devine.

UPW, despite struggling with their batting form, showed resilience in their last match, with Deepti Sharma opening alongside Lanning to form a 74-run partnership. While UPW's chances are slim, they can still play the role of spoilers, denying DC a spot in the Eliminator and potentially benefiting Mumbai Indians if DC lose. A win would also give UPW a boost heading into the next season, making this a critical contest for both teams.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in WPL 2026 has been notably slow, making it tough for teams to score freely. Numerous matches played here have seen low scores, with both pacers and spinners finding success due to the conditions. The ball has tended to grip and react unpredictably, making it challenging for batsmen to get off to a fast start, particularly during chases. Teams opting to bat first have had the advantage, as they’ve been able to set competitive totals before the pitch becomes even more difficult to navigate

WPL 2026 DC vs UPW: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

DC and UPW are yet to play against each other at Kotambi Stadium in the WPL.

Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, was Match 19 of WPL 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. GG won the tie by 11 runs on the night.