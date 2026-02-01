WPL 2026: Delhi vs UP Warriorz preview, toss timings, live streaming

Delhi Capitals (DC) face a crucial final league match in WPL 2026, where a victory will secure them a spot in the Eliminator. This is uncharted territory for DC, who have topped the table and directly qualified for the final in each of the first three editions. Standing in their way are UP Warriorz (UPW), who have a slim, mathematical chance of advancing. UPW, led by Meg Lanning, who previously captained DC to three runners-up finishes, will look to spoil DC’s party.

DC’s qualification hopes have been jeopardized by their failure to chase down targets against Gujarat Giants (GG) earlier this season, where they faltered in the last over twice, failing to score just nine and seven runs against Sophie Devine.

UPW, despite a misfiring batting line-up, showed promise in their last match, with Deepti Sharma promoted to open alongside Lanning, contributing a solid 74-run partnership. UPW has a chance to spoil DC’s chances and also set the tone for next season with a win, which could benefit Mumbai Indians if DC lose. WPL 2026 DC vs UPW: Probable Playing 11 Delhi Capitals playing 11: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Chinelle Henry/Alana King, Minnu Mani, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma UP Warriorz playing 11: Meg Lanning (capt), Deepti Sharma, Amy Jones (wk), Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat, Chloe Tryon/Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

DC vs UPW: Head-to-head in WPL Total matches: 5 DC won: 4 UPW won: 1 ALSO READ: Australia squad for T20 WC 2026: Cummins ruled out, Renshaw surprise pick No result: 0 WPL 2026 DC vs UPW: Full squads DC full squad for WPL 2026: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Nandani Sharma, Lizelle Lee, Shree Charani, Lucy Hamilton, Mamatha Madiwala, Deeya Yadav UPW full squad for WPL 2026: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Chloe Tryon, Charli Knott, Gongadi Trisha, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal

WPL 2026 DC vs UPW: Live streaming and telecast details When will the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW be played? The DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, February 1. What is the venue for the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW? The WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. When will the toss for the DC vs UPW WPL 2026 match take place? The toss for the WPL 2026 match between DC and UPW will take place at 7 pm IST.