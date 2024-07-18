Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suryakumar to lead India in T20Is; Rohit, Kohli decide to play ODIs

Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for both the formats, while Rohit retains captaincy for ODIs

Big-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday named captain of the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka | (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Big-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday named captain of the Indian T20 team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka starting July 27, while ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were included for the 50-over series against the same team next month.

Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for both the formats.

Riyan Parag, who scored seven half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Delhi speedster Harshit Rana are the two new faces in the ODI squad.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.


First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

