Test series vs India will be a litmus test for English top order: Boycott

Former England great Geoffrey Boycott has raised doubts over the readiness of England's top-order trio—Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett—ahead of the much-anticipated five-Test series against India starting June 20. While all three scored commanding centuries in England's dominant win over Zimbabwe, Boycott remains sceptical about whether these performances reflect genuine progress. In his latest column, the 84-year-old suggested that the real examination of technique and temperament will come against India's formidable bowling unit. He acknowledged the confidence boost these knocks could bring but insisted that the flat Nottingham pitch and the underwhelming quality of Zimbabwe's bowling offered little insight into the players' true form.

Zimbabwe Test win offers limited answers

England’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe ended in a comprehensive innings-and-45-run victory, with the top three making merry on a batting-friendly surface. However, Boycott was blunt in his assessment of the contest, comparing it to a "heavyweight boxer taking on a flyweight." He said Zimbabwe’s attack resembled club-level bowling, failing to challenge the technique or mental strength of the English batters. Crawley, who had a rough series in New Zealand averaging below nine, and Pope, who has had a wildly inconsistent 2024 despite a standout 196 in Hyderabad, were not tested, Boycott argued.

India series will reveal the truth

Looking ahead to the India Tests, Boycott said the top order must prove their mettle against quality opposition. He warned that the upcoming series will truly gauge whether Crawley and Pope have addressed long-standing issues in their game. While lauding their recent hundreds, he noted they came in ideal early-season conditions against sub-par bowling.

Concerns remain over England’s bowling

Boycott also voiced concern over England’s bowling unit, particularly in light of their average showing against Zimbabwe. He believes their lack of bite could be a vulnerability in the Ashes later this year, where they’ll face an even tougher test in Australian conditions.