Spinner Shoaib Bashir shines as England thrash Zimbabwe in one-off Test

England completed a dominant innings-and-45-run victory over Zimbabwe inside three days at Trent Bridge, but not before the visitors showed flashes of grit that belied their underdog status. In what served as England's final tune-up before their blockbuster five-Test home series against India beginning June 20, young spinner Shoaib Bashir emerged as the standout performer. His career-best nine-wicket match haul highlighted England's bowling dominance in the absence of frontline pacer James Anderson, whose workload is being managed ahead of the India series. Zimbabwe, playing their first Test against England in over two decades, showed heart through individual efforts like Brian Bennett's maiden century and Sean Williams' aggressive 88, but lacked the depth to withstand the hosts' might.

Zimbabwe’s resistance fades after promising start

Despite the heavy defeat, Zimbabwe earned praise for pushing England harder than expected. After conceding a mammoth 565 for 6 declared—built on England’s record-breaking 498-run opening day—Zimbabwe showed character in both innings. Brian Bennett’s century on Friday helped Zimbabwe reach 265 in the first innings, while Sean Williams looked on course for another memorable ton in the second.

Williams, who raced to 88 off 82 balls, had England struggling for answers. However, his dismissal on a marginal LBW call to Shoaib Bashir just before lunch on Day 3 turned the tide. Zimbabwe's hopes unravelled quickly after that, as the team crumbled from a position of promise, losing their last six wickets for 109 runs.

Shoaib Bashir stars with career-best figures

Bashir was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 6 for 81 in the second innings and a match haul of 9 for 143—his best performance in Test cricket to date. His clever use of flight and subtle variations earned him his fourth five-wicket haul in just seven Tests. Speaking after the match, England’s coaching staff reportedly praised the young spinner’s maturity and control, particularly on a pitch offering minimal assistance early on.

Zimbabwe hampered by injury, yet fought bravely

Zimbabwe’s campaign suffered an early setback when fast bowler Richard Ngarava left the field on Day 1 with a back spasm after bowling just nine overs. With one less seamer in the attack and facing England’s relentless top order, the odds were stacked further against them. Nevertheless, players like Sikandar Raza (60 off 68) and Williams ensured the visitors didn't surrender meekly.

Focus shifts to India series after squad reveal

With this warm-up win in the bag, England now shift focus to the high-profile series against India, whose squad was announced earlier today. The hosts are expected to make a few strategic rotations, particularly in the pace department, with Shoaib Bashir’s emergence giving them a solid spin option alongside Jack Leach. For England, the Zimbabwe Test ticked the right boxes—form, fitness and momentum—just in time for the summer’s biggest contest.