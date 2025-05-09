The Proteas will never be a franchise team, says SA coach Shukri Conrad

ALSO READ: UAE set to reject PSL 2025 hosting request from PCB, says media report Newly appointed all-format South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has issued a strong directive to players: representing the Proteas must take precedence over franchise league commitments. Now overseeing both red- and white-ball squads, Conrad has begun long-term planning ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2027 ODI World Cup—both pivotal to South Africa’s cricketing future. He has engaged centrally contracted players to ensure their consistent availability for national duty.

Conrad emphasised the importance of unity, pride and accountability in the national set-up, stating that when the Proteas play, all players must be available. While recognising the value of global league experience, he made it clear that no player can treat the Proteas jersey as optional. The goal is to put the best South African XI on the field every single time.

Proteas will never be a convenience, says Conrad

Shukri Conrad has drawn a bold line between national commitment and commercial cricket. He told all contracted players—across all formats—that the Proteas can never be treated as a fallback or convenience. He believes playing for South Africa must be a player’s top priority, regardless of format or timing. According to Conrad, every player has agreed to this culture shift, and from here on, the expectation is firm: South African representation comes before all else.

Packed schedule brings leagues into direct conflict

South Africa’s international calendar from mid-June to December includes Tests, T20Is and ODIs across three continents. But several matches, particularly in July and August, clash with global leagues such as Major League Cricket, The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League. Players like Marco Jansen, David Miller and Ryan Rickelton face overlapping commitments. Conrad acknowledged the challenge but reaffirmed that national games will take priority, following individual discussions with all concerned players.

Rest periods are not for franchise commitments

Conrad clarified that official rest periods given to players—such as those used for Lungi Ngidi or Gerald Coetzee—must be respected. They are meant for recovery, not to be repurposed for playing in other leagues. He made it clear that players will be allowed to play in franchise competitions only when South Africa is not engaged in any series. The aim is to ensure physical rejuvenation, not financial hustle, during designated downtime.

Conrad rules out World Cup-only appearances

The coach is actively engaging players without central contracts, including Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi, to map their roles for South Africa. He is also reaching out to younger stars such as Dewald Brevis. Conrad wants to avoid scenarios where players skip bilateral series and return only for ICC events. Every cricketer who aspires to wear the Proteas jersey must commit to full-cycle participation—not selective engagement for global tournaments alone.

‘Burnley at Anfield’ tour won’t repeat itself

Reflecting on last year’s depleted squad tour to New Zealand due to the SA20 clash, Conrad compared it to “Burnley going to Anfield”, suggesting South Africa fielded a vastly understrength team. He promised that scenario will not be repeated. Future SA20 tournaments will avoid overlapping with international fixtures, ensuring top players are always available. CSA is also considering capping players to just the IPL and one other league annually to prevent burnout and conflict.

New white-ball era begins with vision and balance

While Test cricket remains Conrad’s “immediate project”, he is equally focused on building strong T20I and ODI squads. With Rob Walter having led South Africa to the T20 World Cup final, Conrad aims to take that foundation further. He has already spoken to IPL-based players to plan their year and potential white-ball commitments. Conrad is also considering adding T20 specialists to his support staff to tailor preparation towards the 2026 T20 World Cup.