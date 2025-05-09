UAE set to reject PSL 2025 hosting request from PCB, says media report

Plans by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to shift the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 matches to the UAE appear to be faltering, with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) reportedly leaning towards rejecting the request, according to a PTI report. The development comes against the backdrop of escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent cross-border strikes.

ALSO READ: Cricket Australia says it is keeping an eye on IPL and PSL situation While the PCB had earlier announced that the final eight matches—originally scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore—would now be held in the UAE, sources within the ECB suggest the board is hesitant due to concerns over regional security and the political optics of supporting the PCB during this volatile time, as per the PTI report. With Dubai also hosting the International Cricket Council (ICC) headquarters, and its strong cricketing ties with India, the Emirates may opt to steer clear of any controversial involvement.

ECB unlikely to approve PSL hosting request

According to PTI, a well-placed source within the ECB revealed that the board is "unlikely to approve" the PCB’s request to host the remaining PSL fixtures. The reason: the board is wary of being perceived as aligning with Pakistan during a period of heightened border conflict with India. The source pointed to “security concerns potentially emanating from the rising tension between India and Pakistan.”

Concerns over regional harmony and community safety

Also Read

The UAE, home to a diverse South Asian diaspora, is concerned that hosting the PSL at such a sensitive time may stoke communal tensions. “A tournament like the PSL, held amid such tense circumstances, could vitiate harmony, pose security risks and stir unnecessary friction between communities,” the ECB source explained while talking to PTI.

Strong UAE-BCCI ties at stake

The Emirates Cricket Board has fostered a close relationship with the BCCI over the years, having hosted IPL matches, the India leg of the 2021 T20 World Cup, and several India fixtures during ICC tournaments. With the ICC headquartered in Dubai and currently led by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the ECB is cautious about jeopardising its rapport with Indian cricket’s governing body.

PCB’s announcement in limbo

Earlier today, the PCB had confirmed that the final eight PSL matches, including playoffs and the final, would be relocated to the UAE. However, no dates or venues were shared. The uncertainty follows Thursday’s cancellation of a high-profile game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi due to security concerns.